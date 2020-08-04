A BIG news for Overseas Pakistanis | PMLN's indirect deal

Babar Awan has spilled the beans how Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country on fake medical report. This is the problem I consistently point it out in my posts and threads. Until Pakistan follows the rule of law and nab the corrupt criminals, Pakistan has no chance to succeed in the community of nations. Why you think despite Pakistan have evidence of Indian involvements in the terrorist activities, nobody international listen to Pakistan and point the fingers of blame to India!! Because all International forces know how easy it is to subdue the Pakistanis and make them work for you, either by force or by blackmail. Establishment have absolutely no right under any laws to interfere in political processes. And under no authority it has the right to help the criminals evade the justice. Unfortunately, few Pakistani generals have ruined Pakistan. Even the sadder part is that they continue to interfere , learning nothing from the history.