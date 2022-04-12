What's new

A beloved Egyptian

Hasan Shehata​

Hasan Shehata - Wikipedia

For Hassan Shehata, the Egyptian football coach and former player, see Hassan Shehata.
Hassan Bin Muhamad Bin Shehata Bin Mousa al-Anani,[1] known as Sheikh Hassan Shehata (Arabic: حسن بن محمد بن شحاتة بن موسى العناني) (November 10, 1946 - June 23, 2013) was an ex-Sunni, who later converted to Shia Islam, scholar who was killed in the small village of Zawyat Abu Musalam in Giza by a Salafi inspired and encouraged mob.[2][3][4][5][6][7] He studied at Egypt's al-Azhar University and in the 1970s, served as a prominent Sunni Imam to the Egyptian Army. According to his own account, after having a dream of Imam Ali and other sahaba, he converted to Shia Islam in the 1990s. In 2009, he spent some time in jail under the government of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak due to his speeches against radical, fundamentalist Sunni movements that harm Islam. 306 of his followers were also detained along with him.[8] In the gruesome lynching on June 23, 2013, an angry mob led by the country's Saudi-backed Salafist sheikhs torched Shia residences in the small village of Zawyat Abu Musalam in Giza governorate, killing four citizens, including Shehata, a prominent cleric who was visiting one of the families in the village when the attack took place. He served as a prominent Shia cleric who had thousands of followers due to his moderate views and his denouncement of radical and extremist movements in Egypt.[citation needed] On June 13, 2015, an Egyptian court sentenced 23 people to 14 years in prison for the fatal lynching of four Shia men in the village of Abu Musallim. The court acquitted eight other defendants.[9]

It is time many Muslims get beyond these ritualist, priest-led and artificial elements of the Shia-Sunni divide; then trying to selfishly earn divine points for oneself in a show-off manner by doing three pilgrimages to Makka and Madina in five years even if they have to take loan to do it, even if they have a neighbor struggling socio-economically, even if they come back to a life of artificial, government-created poverty after the pilgrimage; then showing-off to other Muslims or non-Muslims how "pious" you are by adopting a life of prayer fanaticism, some strange dress, needless strange behavior and so on. I see much of this in India in the last 15 or so years and this has spread to other Muslims in the world.

Live simply, be revolutionary and empathetic in thought and contribute to humanity. You will start to become a real Muslim.
 

