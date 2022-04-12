A beloved Egyptian

It is time many Muslims get beyond these ritualist, priest-led and artificial elements of the Shia-Sunni divide; then trying to selfishly earn divine points for oneself in a show-off manner by doing three pilgrimages to Makka and Madina in five years even if they have to take loan to do it, even if they have a neighbor struggling socio-economically, even if they come back to a life of artificial, government-created poverty after the pilgrimage; then showing-off to other Muslims or non-Muslims how "pious" you are by adopting a life of prayer fanaticism, some strange dress, needless strange behavior and so on. I see much of this in India in the last 15 or so years and this has spread to other Muslims in the world.



Live simply, be revolutionary and empathetic in thought and contribute to humanity. You will start to become a real Muslim.