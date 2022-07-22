What's new

A-400 Atlas transport wonder

Some great facts about the aircraft.

See inside the Airbus A400M Atlas military cargo plane made famous by Tom Cruise that reportedly cost more than $30 billion to produce​

Thomas Pallini
Jan 22, 2022, 12:15 PM


UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
  • One of Airbus' latest innovations isn't an airliner but a military troop and cargo transport plane.
  • The Airbus A400M Atlas can carry up to 37 tons of cargo and be used for transport, air-to-air refueling, and paratroop missions.
  • European, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries have been Airbus' top customers for the Atlas.

Airbus sells more than just commercial airliners, it also sells military transport aircraft.​

Airbus A400 military plane

An Airbus A400. A Periam Photography / Shutterstock.com

Commercial aircraft manufacturers have long engaged in lucrative endeavors in support of the defense industry, and Airbus is no different. While the public marvels at Airbus' latest passenger jets, the top brass of national militaries marvel at its war-ready troop transport, aerial refueling, and military cargo aircraft.​

Airbus A400 Germany Luftwaffe

An Airbus A400 of the German Luftwaffe. SpaceKris/Shutterstock.com


Airbus launched the A400M Atlas program in 2003 with the goal of supplying countries of the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation. The first A400M was delivered to France in 2013 after 10 years of development and a four-year delay.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
Source: Airbus and Financial Times

Now, numerous countries have placed 176 orders for the aircraft. Nations that have orders with Airbus include Malaysia, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and the UK.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
Source: Airbus


The A400M is powered by turboprop engines and takes aim at the Lockheed C-130 Hercules. One of the most iconic planes in US military history, the C-130 has been in every US war since the Vietnam War.​

C-130 transport aircraft

A Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs

Tom Cruise also famously latched onto the side of an Airbus A400 in the movie "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation," in the aircraft's first appearance in a Hollywood blockbuster.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider


The UK Royal Air Force brought one of its Airbus A400Ms to the Dubai Airshow in November. Here's what it's like.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A truly European aircraft, assembling the A400M requires three European countries. The A400's wings are built in the UK, its fuselage is built in Germany, and assembly takes place in Spain.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
Source: Airbus


Airbus designed the A400M to be much like, well, an Airbus. The A400M boasts performance capabilities and qualities traditionally found in the commercial airliners that Airbus produces that places it a step ahead of older models like the C-130 Hercules.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Four EuroProp International TP 400 turboprop engines power the A400M and enable a top speed of Mach 0.72 and a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet that can be extended up to 40,000 feet in special circumstances.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
Source: Airbus


Distance is also a key feature of the A400M as its maximum range of 4,800 nautical miles gives the aircraft a truly intercontinental purview. Under the right conditions, flights between London and San Francisco; Paris and Seattle; and New York and Honolulu are possible.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Though, the A400M can have an unlimited range thanks to its aerial refueling capabilities. Other fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters can even be refueled by the A400M.​

Aribus A400M refuelling

An Airbus A400M being refueled. Airbus


Put simply, the A400M "can fly further, higher, and faster" than the C-130, Ed Horne, a wing commander with the UK RAF that formerly flew the Hercules and now flies the Atlas, told Insider.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Around 160 passengers can fit in the cargo compartment of the A400M when fitted with extra rows of passengers seats down the center.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider


Built-in passengers can be found onboard the aircraft alongside its cabin walls.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The seats, however, are quite basic with minimal cushioning, as is standard on military transport aircraft, and far from what can be found on Airbus' airliners.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider


And while the maximum passenger count is around 160, the RAF flew as many as 203 passengers on one evacuation flight during the Afghanistan refugee airlift in August.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Medical litters can be affixed in the cargo compartment to transport the injured and ill.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider


As many as 66 stretchers can be loaded onto the aircraft with room for 25 medical support personnel.​

UK Royal Air Force Airbus A400 — Dubai Airshow 2021

An Airbus A400M at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider
Source: Airbus and Financial Times

 

