A 200 Years Old Confirmed Manuscript of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali found

Naimat Ullah Shah Wali r.a. is famous for his predictions,
A rare scanned 19th century Divan of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah is found from following website.
www.BAYAZ.ir

(many predictions still not translated)
It is confirmed that its Original Poetry of Shah Naimat, see a detailed comparison of this book with others at

Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Mee Beenam Radeef & Other Comparisons (Naimat Ullah Shah Wali R.A. Books)

there are many other Old books of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali also found
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Kutab Hazrat Shah Syed Noor-ud-Din Naimat Ullah Wali (R.A.)

Download this book from
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): 200 Years Old Manuscript of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah Wali (R.A)

Niamatullah predicted

1 - Alliance of Pakistan with a country in its north (yet to happen.)
2 - A regional conflict with India in the areas about Kashmir and also Tibet.
3 - The Start of GhazwatulHind.
4 - The Indian invading and occupying Pakistan upto the river Atak.
5 - The River Atak Turning red with Indian blood 3 times.
6 - The Pakistan taking over its territory and also more than half of India upto the area between Ganga and Yamuna.
7 - The Governance of Paksitan over India for 40 years (approx)
8 - The Destruction of Hindh and Sindh as a result of massive earthquake.
9 - The Arrival of Anti-Christ
10 - The events unfolding towards the end of the world.

Now before you would argue and call these predictions a bluff.. all the Predictions which Niamatullah Shah wali has made about the events upto today have been true with an accuracy of 100%. Make some research and you will be surprised.
 
graphican said:
Niamatullah predicted

1 - Alliance of Pakistan with a country in its north (yet to happen.)
2 - A regional conflict with India in the areas about Kashmir and also Tibet.
3 - The Start of GhazwatulHind.
4 - The Indian invading and occupying Pakistan upto the river Atak.
5 - The River Atak Turning red with Indian blood 3 times.
6 - The Pakistan taking over its territory and also more than half of India upto the area between Ganga and Yamuna.
7 - The Governance of Paksitan over India for 40 years (approx)
8 - The Destruction of Hindh and Sindh as a result of massive earthquake.
9 - The Arrival of Anti-Christ
10 - The events unfolding towards the end of the world.

Now before you would argue and call these predictions a bluff.. all the Predictions which Niamatullah Shah wali has made about the events upto today have been true with an accuracy of 100%. Make some research and you will be surprised.
But at that time Pakistan didn't existed Tibet ? North ? :what:
 
Nobody can predict except for what Allah has mentioned in The Glorious Quran and what Allah has taught and given the Information to his Prophets.
 
Luftwaffe said:
Nobody can predict except for what Allah has mentioned in The Glorious Quran and what Allah has taught and given the Information to his Prophets.
Yea ure right .....but Pakistan'z Allinace with China gonna happen soon...Insha-Allah.....if u go and read bible - old testimony and Taurah u will see the same predictions there as well...I mean the Pakistanz allinace with the northern Country and that is only CHINA...bro!............isn't it amazing ....Alhamdolillah......:)
The Old testomony of Bible and Taurah also predicted the thord world war and the destruction of Israel and the whole western world with the hands of Muslims and China together.....everything is already written within their bookz ..thats why they are trembling ..cuz they believe in their bookz....:what:
 
ahmadalikhan2010 said:
Naimat Ullah Shah Wali r.a. is famous for his predictions,
A rare scanned 19th century Divan of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah is found from following website.
www.BAYAZ.ir

(many predictions still not translated)
It is confirmed that its Original Poetry of Shah Naimat, see a detailed comparison of this book with others at

Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Mee Beenam Radeef & Other Comparisons (Naimat Ullah Shah Wali R.A. Books)

there are many other Old books of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali also found
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Kutab Hazrat Shah Syed Noor-ud-Din Naimat Ullah Wali (R.A.)

Download this book from
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): 200 Years Old Manuscript of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah Wali (R.A)

Naimat+Ullah+Shah+Wali+-+1.JPG


Naimat+Ullah+Shah+Wali+-+2.JPG
Masha-Allah--------Excellent pic bro!...............truly amazing ....Alhamdolillah.....:)
 
graphican said:
Niamatullah predicted

1 - Alliance of Pakistan with a country in its north (yet to happen.)
2 - A regional conflict with India in the areas about Kashmir and also Tibet.
3 - The Start of GhazwatulHind.
4 - The Indian invading and occupying Pakistan upto the river Atak.
5 - The River Atak Turning red with Indian blood 3 times.
6 - The Pakistan taking over its territory and also more than half of India upto the area between Ganga and Yamuna.
7 - The Governance of Paksitan over India for 40 years (approx)
8 - The Destruction of Hindh and Sindh as a result of massive earthquake.
9 - The Arrival of Anti-Christ
10 - The events unfolding towards the end of the world.

Now before you would argue and call these predictions a bluff.. all the Predictions which Niamatullah Shah wali has made about the events upto today have been true with an accuracy of 100%. Make some research and you will be surprised.
This predictions are scary.... I pray to the God that it won't come true.
 
Predicting the future is strictly forbidden and is against the spirit of Islam. Similarly finding out or casting horoscope is forbidden strictly in Islam.

The knowledge of the future and unseen is with Allah Alone.
 
Who is Naimatualllah Shah Wali? Cant find any biography on google :undecided:

And not too sure whether i want to believe this. God decides whats to happen.
 
And might I add... he predicted the British empire to last for 100 years. Britishers were present for 200 years, but under the pretext of "businessman" for 100 years, and ruled for 100 years. They banned Shah Niamatullah's poetry because it said that they will last for no more than 100 years.
 
Stylish Executive said:
And might I add... he predicted the British empire to last for 100 years. Britishers were present for 200 years, but under the pretext of "businessman" for 100 years, and ruled for 100 years. They banned Shah Niamatullah's poetry because it said that they will last for no more than 100 years.
Naimutallah also Predicted World WAR 1 and World WAR 2, and gave hints which country will fought with each other. by giving first initials of each country like G(germany) AALIF ( inglistaan) and for world war two, J( japan) A( america)

Naimutallah predicted 1947 prediction. He predicted 1971 Bangladesh war. He also predicted this era. how he predicted you should read his english translated predictions

Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Hazrat Naimat (R.A.) Paishangoiyan (1993)

^ English translated predictions. before trolling start, i invite indians to read this and then start their trolling
 

