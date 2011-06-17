A 200 Years Old Confirmed Manuscript of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali found

Niamatullah predicted



1 - Alliance of Pakistan with a country in its north (yet to happen.)

2 - A regional conflict with India in the areas about Kashmir and also Tibet.

3 - The Start of GhazwatulHind.

4 - The Indian invading and occupying Pakistan upto the river Atak.

5 - The River Atak Turning red with Indian blood 3 times.

6 - The Pakistan taking over its territory and also more than half of India upto the area between Ganga and Yamuna.

7 - The Governance of Paksitan over India for 40 years (approx)

8 - The Destruction of Hindh and Sindh as a result of massive earthquake.

9 - The Arrival of Anti-Christ

10 - The events unfolding towards the end of the world.



Now before you would argue and call these predictions a bluff.. all the Predictions which Niamatullah Shah wali has made about the events upto today have been true with an accuracy of 100%. Make some research and you will be surprised.