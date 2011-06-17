A 200 Years Old Confirmed Manuscript of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali found

ahmadalikhan2010
Naimat Ullah Shah Wali r.a. is famous for his predictions,
A rare scanned 19th century Divan of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah is found from following website.
www.BAYAZ.ir
(many predictions still not translated)
It is confirmed that its Original Poetry of Shah Naimat, see a detailed comparison of this book with others at
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Mee Beenam Radeef & Other Comparisons (Naimat Ullah Shah Wali R.A. Books)
there are many other Old books of Naimat Ullah Shah Wali also found
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): Kutab Hazrat Shah Syed Noor-ud-Din Naimat Ullah Wali (R.A.)
Download this book from
Future of Pakistan (Insha Allah): 200 Years Old Manuscript of Hazrat Naimat Ullah Shah Wali (R.A)
