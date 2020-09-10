A 16-year-old Indian girl was raped by 400 people in 6 months

A16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 400 people over the last six months in Maharashtra’s Beed district. She was purportedly sexually exploited even by a policeman when she tried to file a complaint. She is now two months pregnant.





After she lodged her complaint with the police this week, a case was registered under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and rape and molestation sections of the Indian Penal Code.



On Sunday, Superintendent of Police in Beed Raja Ramasamy said that three people have been arrested in the case, as per ANI news agency.



THE SURVIVOR’S STORY