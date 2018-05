but he is hilariously bad at any unscripted dialogue.

Modi may be a good orator in monologues, but he is hilariously bad at any unscripted dialogue. ‘Real’ interviews already pose an unconquerable challenge for him, so much so that doing debates is absolutely unthinkable. And he is clever enough to realise that himself. The infamous Karan Thapar interview was enough to make him cry for water within five minutes.

There has probably not been a single unscripted dialogue spoken by Modi since becoming Prime Minister. Instead, thousands of crores have been spent on his image-building exercises. The beauty of PR is that it can convince you that an average club-level batsman is actually the next Virat Kohli. It can fool the spectators till the time someone points a finger and calls the bluff. For this to happen, the pointed finger has to be raised in the frame that shows the average batsman in action. That is how people will see the real picture. Otherwise, it’s just two separate pictures: one of a pointed finger, the other of Virat Kohli.

Even a mere 15-minute debate with ‘Pappu’ can lead to a PR disaster for his image, for it is standing on a house of cards. He doesn’t have too many achievements to boast about, and the opposition has facts in its favour. Therefore, it would take just a single question to burst the inflated balloon of his credibility and incorruptibility.

I will be most happy to be proved wrong, and for Modi to accept the debate challenge. It will be a great day for democracy if we are relieved of ‘the Modi monologues’.