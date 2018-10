Industry bodies must promote ethical practices among its members: Vice President

Following is the text of Vice President’s address

“I am very happy to be present at the 98th Annual Session of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, popularly known as “ASSOCHAM”. I understand that ASSOCHAM, established in 1920, will be celebrating its Centenary in the near future. Hundred years is indeed a long time in the history of any organization and I wish ASSOCHAM many more years of service to the industry and business community as also to the nation.

India is rapidly expanding its infrastructure. For instance, over 9,829 Km national highways were constructed during the year 2017-18 as compared to 8,231 km during 2016-17.