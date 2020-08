Hi All,



As i understands about 1965 Air war between PAF and IAF, IAF aircraft's was not equipped with AA missiles. In the inventory, IAF was having the most of vintage aircraft's (WW2 and also latest without any AA missiles.



At the other hands, PAK was having F86F and F104 Starfighters with Sidewinder AA missiles and it was the most advanced heat seeking air- to-air missile (AAM) in the world at that time



Known history of Sidewinder

The Nationalist Chinese Air Force Sabres adequately demonstrated this, when they shot down four Communist Chinese Air Force MiG-17 jets with the Sidewinder in 1958. Remarkably, a total of only six GAR 8s were fired to achieve this.





These scenario gave technical advantages to the PAF force.





Question: Why was India not purchased the Aircraft's with AA missiles?



Examples :



120 F86F Sabre fighter

14 F104 Starfighters.



GAR-8 Sidewinder heat seeking missiles (The Sidewinder was the most advanced heat seeking air- to-air missile (AAM) in the world at that time)







130 Vampires (WWII vintage)

50 Ouragons

Dassault_Mystère_IV 104

Gnats

Hunter



All fighters without any AA missiles...



Please let me know if anyone having knowledge on this...

