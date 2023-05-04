96.5% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel in Bangladesh completed

Apart from the completion of the work of four lanes of two tubes, other related works are also in the final stage, says Project Director Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury ​

File photo: Entrance to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel ofThe construction works of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia is nearing completion as the progress of construction works has reached 96.5%.The tunnel will become "one city with two towns" and the passageway being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River is expected to be opened for vehicular movement very soon, Project Director (PD) Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told BSS."Over 96.5% of construction works of the tunnel have been completed. The mechanical commissioning work is progressing fast," Harun said, adding, construction works of the approach road have already been completed.Earlier, the civil works of the first tube were completed on November 26 in 2022.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the celebration of the completion of civil works of the first tube of the two-tube tunnel on the same day, project sources said.Harun said construction works of the cross passage and tunnel related to the toll plaza is also nearing the finishing point.Apart from the completion of the work of four lanes of two tubes, other related works are also in the final stage, said the PD expressing hope that the construction works of the tunnel will be finished within the stipulated time.Mahbubul Alam, President of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told BSS that the tunnel, the first-ever one in the country, will unlock a new epoch in the history of the communication systems in the region."Once the tunnel is opened, it will be a game changer for the southeast region of Bangladesh, presenting a solution to connectivity issues to the rest of the country," he said."The multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chittagong Port with Anwara upazila and the tunnel is expected to make communication between Chittagong and Cox's Bazar easier. The tunnel will also ease traffic congestion on two bridges, including Shah Amanat Bridge, over the Karnaphuli River," he added.The construction works of the drainage system and installation of pumps have also been completed, the sources said.According to the project detail, two tubes having 35 feet wide and 16 feet high have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily.The length of the under-construction tunnel will be 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and Western side of the river with its Eastern side.As part of the project, bridges, totaling 740 metres in length have been built, linking the main port city and western side of Karnaphuli River with the heavily industrializing eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tunnel tube on February 24, 2019.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Tunnel on October 14, 2016.China Communications Construction Company Ltd is working as the contractor of the project.The tunnel will connect the proposed Asian Highway with Dhaka- Chittagong -Cox's Bazar Highway along with reducing the distance from Chittagong to Cox's Bazar by 40 km. Vehicles in this tunnel will run at a speed of 80 km per hour, according to the project details.Bangabandhu Tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore.The tunnel project is being implemented with joint funding from the governments of Bangladesh and China. The Exim Bank of China is giving a loan of Taka 5,913 crore with a two percent interest rate while the Bangladesh government is funding the remaining portion.