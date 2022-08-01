What's new

95th Anniversary of founding of Chinese PLA was commemorated at GHQ | 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554010112884441091




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553993476764844034



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553997426863837186



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553998281553989634



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554000715433099265





www.instagram.com

Radio Pakistan News on Instagram: ": Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with th

Radio Pakistan News shared a post on Instagram: ": Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the...
