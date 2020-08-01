Major General Chen Wenrong Defence Attaché, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan along with delegation visited ISPR in connection with celebrations of 93rd anniversary of founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Major General Babar Iftikhar, DG ISPR welcomed the delegation to ISPR on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). DG ISPR felicitated PLA on this momentous occasion of PLA anniversary. DGISPR conveyed compliments from COAS & all Ranks of Armed Forces to all ranks of PLA.