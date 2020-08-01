Major General Chen Wenrong Defence Attaché, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan along with delegation visited ISPR in connection with celebrations of 93rd anniversary of founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Major General Babar Iftikhar, DG ISPR welcomed the delegation to ISPR on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). DG ISPR felicitated PLA on this momentous occasion of PLA anniversary. DGISPR conveyed compliments from COAS & all Ranks of Armed Forces to all ranks of PLA. “Pakistan Army & PLA are the key components of Pak-China strategic relations & we are proud to be brothers in arms” COAS. The visiting dignitary expressed his gratitude for hosting this commemoration ceremony at ISPR. Speaking on the occasion, Major General Chen Wenrong, the Defence Attaché said that the military relations between China and Pakistan have strengthened over the years. The two countries have forged all-weather strategic partnership and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in all fields especially during COVID-19. China-Pakistan friendship will remain evergreen, Major General Wenrong reiterated. His Excellency Mr. Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan also sent a message of congratulations on PLA day, emphasizing that the Pakistan-China military relations are an important pillar of the strategic ties between two Countries, China looks forward to further expanding and enhancing military cooperation with Pakistan to make new contribution to the consolidation of bilateral relations and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond.