911 Classic Mossad Operation In Details

Jul 19, 2022
I will try to explain the event in detailes and will be adding more information to this thread step by step please dont Merge this thread with any other ones

911-004.png


The very first videos that were released was by 2 Jewish brothers claiming to be making a documentary about firefighters in New York city on the same day and they happened to record the first tower that was on fire
Which is a lie they had full knowledge and knew what was going to happen that day
Or coincidence that they were going to make a documentary on firefighters on the same day fire fighters would all busy at the same place trying to put out the fire ?

None of the buildings were hit by planes Israeli mossad had been working on it for years

The 5 Israelis that they got arrested that day was just one of the team their job was to move Material in and out of the world trade center they worked under the disguise of moving company known as "URBAN MOVING SYSTEMS" which was ran by Mossad agent known as Domnik Suter
IO4B4hbC_400x400.jpeg.jpg

Urban Moving Systems was registered by Suter in New Jersey, and also operated under the name "Max Movers". 5 dancing israeli were arrested in New Jersey.

Some addresses associated with Urban Moving Systems​

  • 1720 Willow Ave, Weehawken, NJ 07086.
  • 3 W 18th St Weehawken, NJ 07086
  • 28 Harlow Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
  • 1521 3rd New York, NY 10028
  • 312 Pavonia Jersey City, NJ 07302
  • 160 97th New York, NY 10029
More detailes on "URBAN MOVING SYSTEMS" in the link below
URBAN MOVING SYSTEMS AND 5 DANCING ISRAELIS


The Sinister Mural painted on the van depicts the terrible Tragedy in grim detail

20220812_233658.jpg

Its unbelievable that these guys had the mural painted on the van that was moving through the New York city even before the attacks Dominik suter fled to Israel after 911 and recently he returned back to United states seemingly confident that he will never face persecution how can he be sure that he will not be persecuted?He also has the twitter handle with the same name and been using the same picture
20220812_234015.jpg


There was another group of Israelis that were caught fleeing with a Van full of explosives near the George Washington bridge and had the same sinister mural of the twin towers smoking painted on the van with an airplane shown about to crash into them the van exploded after the suspects were apprehended after the initial reports there was no follow up and no investigation took place
n00528534-b.jpg

The 5 dancing Israeli that were arrested had the same type of Van this company had lot of Van's with the same mural painted over them
many, if not all, of the Israelis across the US caught and actually arrested prior to and on 9/11 were involved in the events that day What their exact role was for each one cant be explained but they probably played multiple roles, depending on their location, specialization, etc.

One thing you should all be 100% certain of is there were no hijackings



There were 2 other teams which operated under the disguise of artist groups
(E-TEAM aka Explosive team and GELATIN)
Gelitin_(14180212995).jpg

who were selected to be part of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) worldviews/Studioscape programs that allowed them and other artists to work and live in the WTC in the four years leading up to 9/11 on different floors, including 91 and 92 of the North Tower. Additionally, they were given seven day a week construction access to the WTC that allowed them to freely move all sorts of materials in and out of the complex.

When you give young artists access to a building and work-live space, they’re going figure out everything they can and can’t get away with in there. once they’re in, they can get anywhere they want...especially with climbing gear & harnesses...see photos below.
B2.jpg

LMCC and WTC management would know that before approving such a program. For artists to be able to take out windows on the 91st floor and install a makeshift “balcony” protruding out of the building should give you some real insight into just how lax WTC security was at that time and how dangerous the LMCC program was. Sounds to me like the WTC was conveniently out of control in the years leading up to 9/11 and that security there was a complete joke as far as these artists and all their friends were E-Team stand for Explosives Team (amongst themselves, their handlers and sponsors) and that Gelatin’s The B-Thing may also be, not so secretly, referring to explosives became Gelitin in ’05...wonder why?). Keep in mind that USA gave these foreign groups WTC construction access and allowed them to live directly in the strike zone through the LMCC World Views and Studioscape programs. They would probably look upon most of Americans as complete idiots and that their work was highly sanctioned by the people in charge.

And as incredible as it might sound, but the “team” (that included many others) advertised itself in a major way to their special audience under the cover of “art”, right on the WTC strike zone just before 9/11
see 127 Illuminated Windows
E-Team-2.jpg

E-Team (Hajoe Moderegger,
Franziska Lamprecht, Dan Seiple)
127 Illuminated Windows
March 2001
Further, in an incredible display of audacity and arrogance Gelatin members openly exposed themselves (reportedly naked) to be photographed by helicopter at the location of all their (possible) crimes, prior to 9/11 (The B-Thing). And finally, in what may be the ultimate esoteric performance art pc. of all time, they might have intentionally photographed individuals (some who may have known what was coming) directly in the initial WTC strike zone, prior to 9/11
B2.jpg

Yes, this is awful to imagine, but considering the controlled demolition evidence now available to us, it might be important to look at these artists and their artwork in a new light, since the explosives had to be put there by some group of people who had access. I find it interesting that some of the above artwork has no real significance without the events of 9/11, especially when you consider that these are artists deemed so talented by the LMCC’s
standards, that they should be given free studio space and homes in the World Trade Center. LMCC endorsing a simpleminded artist name promotion (E-TEAM), a stand in the window photo shoot w/copter and an “unofficial” dangerous (did they-didn’t they) balcony prank w/copter, just doesn’t add up to me.
(Note: In the years that followed the careers of these two artist groups flourished with shows all over the world. Further, consider the possible message and target audience for this recent photograph. Is that a veiled threat, demanding even faster art career advancement, from those in charge?)
Artists are traditionally known to be good with their hands and to often engage in long and tedious types of work. All you need to do is add a little training and hate to the mix. Note the climbing gear and the detailed outer structure & inner core renderings in the The B-Thing floor plan & photos below.
 
Jul 19, 2022
Also consider the very precise timing notes on that plan drawing and how important that kind of thing might be for certain types of activities, when buildings are occupied. I think these artists can be deadly serious when they want to be and operate behind a sort of clownish artistic facade. Their Trojan Horse analogy is interesting and telling too...however, maybe its inside of the artist as an individual, that the attacker is hiding. Artists as Trojan Horses.
Lastly, I think the Framed Dummies artworks (see below)
Dummies2.jpg

in the buildings’ concourse and on an outside walkway (one set of them inside & one set of them outside) were yet another part of these possible sick jokes...artwork pieces esoterically which has lot to do with Jewish kabbalah/magic and voodoo dolls referring to framing the Muslims (Gutless Men Carried It Out),
who were often portrayed like this in the years right after 9/11...bad guys in the dark outfits...who were always ready to cut someone’s head off, when they weren’t training on their (playground) monkey bars. It’s weird how we don’t see any of that anymore...I guess those images were determined to be firmly implanted.
Knowing artists as I do this scenario was played out it is a very strange set of coincidences under the circumstances. However, I do think it’s of national importance to investigate thoroughly the LMCC programs, its administrators, directors, all WTC/LMCC artists, all related artwork and photography. Which never happened no investigation took place

A second part of the above artwork was located just outside one of the WTC exits.




Below comparison is E-Teams art work location where they had contruction access to the building and the seconed picture where explosion took place on the 911 during their access to the building they used the same moving Company that I mentioned above to move the explosive material into the building and planted them under the disguise of doing artwork

E-Team-2.jpg


September 2001-1.jpg



The Artist Residency Program in the Twin Towers - Art Loss / Insurance
https://www.ifar.org/nineeleven/911_residency1.htm
 
Jul 31, 2022
Very useful information
 
May 17, 2022
Ofcourse it was an inside job as they were to start their world order (by attacking iraq, libya, syria, afghanistan etc)
 

