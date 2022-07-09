90's STN was better than PTV in 2022

RescueRanger
So Anyone who can remember watching three or more of these during the 80's/90's on PTV and STN/NTN in Pakistan, you and I can be friends.
Alf [1986]
Air Wolf [1987]
A Team [1983]
Ainak Wala Jin[1996]:
Alpha Bravo Charlie [1998]
Automan [1983]
Bonanza [1973]
Crime Story [1988]
Chico and the Man [1971]
CHIPS [1977]
Camp Candy [1989]
Captain Planet and the Planeteers [1990]
Dragnet [1968]
Doogie Howser, M.D [1989]
Fresh Prince of Bel Air [1990]
Family Front [1997]
Full House [1987]
Ghostwriter [1992]
Happy Days[1974]
Hogan's Heroes [1965]
He-Man [1985]
Haqeeqat [1988]
Jetsons[1962]
Kojack [1973]
Qunicy ME [1976]
Knight Rider [1983]
M.A.S.H [1972]
McGuyver [1985]
Mr. Wizard's World [1983]
Mr Rogers Neighbourhood [1968]
Mind your language [1977]
Pound Puppies [1987]
Only Fools and Horses [1981]
Quantum Leap [1989]
Rent a Ghost [1976]
Sesame Street [1969]
Scooby Doo where are you [1969]
Shadow Chasers [1985]
Small Wonder [1985]
Twin Peaks [1990]
Twilight Zone [1959]
Tanhaiyaan [1985]
Teen Bata Teen [1995]
The Last Precinct [1986]
The Bionic Woman [1976]
The Chronicles of Narnia [1988]
The Fall Guy [1981]
The Six Million Dollar Man [1973]
The Lucy Show [1962]
The Phil Silvers Show [1955]
The Powers of Mathew Stars[1982]
The Highwayman [1988]
The Saint [1962]
The Wizrd [1986]
Thunder cats [1985]
Top Cat [1961]
The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams [1977]
Wild America[1982-1994]
WCW Nitro [1996]
UFO [1970]
Uncle Sargam [1976]
X-Files [1993]
Last edited: