90's STN was better than PTV in 2022

So Anyone who can remember watching three or more of these during the 80's/90's on PTV and STN/NTN in Pakistan, you and I can be friends.

Alf [1986]

Air Wolf [1987]

A Team [1983]

Ainak Wala Jin[1996]:

Alpha Bravo Charlie [1998]

Automan [1983]

Bonanza [1973]
www.youtube.com

Bonanza - Intro [HQ]

1959 (430 Episoden in 14 Staffeln)Lorne Greene - Benjamin „Ben" CartwrightPernell Roberts - Adam CartwrightDan Blocker - Eric „Hoss" CartwrightMicheal Landon...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Crime Story [1988]
www.youtube.com

"Crime Story" TV Intro

This is the opening title sequence from the 1986-1988 NBC-TV series "Crime Story," which was set in the 1950s (first in Chicago, later in Las Vegas).
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Chico and the Man [1971]
www.youtube.com

José Feliciano - Chico And The Man Theme

The theme song for Chico And The Man by José Feliciano.Stay connected with José Feliciano!Site: http://josefeliciano.comFacebook: http://facebook.com/josefel...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

CHIPS [1977]
www.youtube.com

CHiPs (Season 1 Intro 1977)

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Camp Candy [1989]
www.youtube.com

Camp Candy Opening 1989

Witajcie na Kanale OPENINGI SZWAGRA Zapraszam was do oglądania Openingów lub intro piosenki początkowe z Bajek i Anime mam nadzieje że trafie w wasze gusta L...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Captain Planet and the Planeteers [1990]
www.youtube.com

Captain Planet Season 1 Intro

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Columbo [1968]​

www.youtube.com

Columbo Intro

In elke aflevering wordt een moord gepleegd, en de schijnbaar verstrooide luitenant Columbo van de L.A. Police probeert deze vervolgens op te helderen.Meer T...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Dragnet [1968]
www.youtube.com

Dragnet (Intro) S2 (1968)

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Dinosaurs [1991]
www.youtube.com

Original Theme Song | Dinosaurs | Disney+

Honey, the Sinclairs are home! Watch the original theme song for Dinosaurs, NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus.For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Doogie Howser, M.D [1989]
www.youtube.com

DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. Trailer english

Trailer für die Serie Doogie Howser, MD mit HIMYM-Star Neil Patrick Harris in der Hauptrolle.Alle Infos zur Serie: http://www.moviepilot.de/serie/doogie-hows...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Fresh Prince of Bel Air [1990]
www.youtube.com

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song (Full)

This was the first episode. I don't own anything.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Family Front [1997]
www.youtube.com

Family Front, Episode # 1, PTV Comedy Drama, HD

Subscribe to our 2nd ChannelAvior Entertainment:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQFH1FCIGcDbMw0zRTUbVaw?view_as=subscriber
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Full House [1987]
www.youtube.com

Full House - Intro [HQ]

1987 (192 Episoden in 8 Staffeln)Bob Saget - Daniel „Danny" Ernest Tanner John Stamos - Hermes „Jesse" KatsopolisDave Coulier - Joseph „Joey" Alvin Gladstone...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Ghostwriter [1992]
www.youtube.com

GhostWriter Intro

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Happy Days[1974]
www.youtube.com

Happy Days theme ◆ intro

Sigla iniziale del noto telefilm Happy Days con protagonisti:Ron Howard: Richie CunninghamHenry Winkler: Arthur "Fonzie" FonzarelliMarion Ross: Marion Cunnin...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Hogan's Heroes [1965]
www.youtube.com

Hogan's Heroes 1965 - 1971 Opening and Closing Theme

Loads more TV Themes at: http://teeveesgreatest.webs.com/Hogan's Heroes is an American television sitcom that ran for 168 episodes from September 17, 1965, t...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

He-Man [1985]
www.youtube.com

He-Man: Opening Theme | Animated Cartoons for Children

I have the Power!Watch more Cartoons here: https://bit.ly/37L30II#AnimatedCartoonsForKids #HeMan
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Haqeeqat [1988]
www.youtube.com

Haqeeqat PTV drama Muqaddas horror scene

Horror scene in ptv drama haqeeqat..
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Jetsons[1962]
www.youtube.com

The Jetsons Intro

Nice classic cartoon series.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Kojack [1973]
www.youtube.com

Kojak Opening

Who loved ya baby? Telly Savalas was what the show was all about. It survived on his sheer charisma. Kojak broke rules, regulations and crossed jurisdicti...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Qunicy ME [1976]
www.youtube.com

"Quincy, M.E." TV Intro

"Quincy, M.E.," starring Jack Klugman, debuted in the fall of 1976 as part of "The NBC Mystery Movie," but soon split off as a separate series, which ran unt...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Knight Rider [1983]
youtu.be

Michael and KITT Enter The Alternative 2000 Race | Knight Rider

Surely there can only be one winner of this race?From Knight Rider season 1 episode 15 ‘Give Me Liberty ... Or Give Me Death’: Michael and KITT enter an alte...
youtu.be youtu.be

M.A.S.H [1972]
www.youtube.com

Mash theme song

Mash theme song
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

McGuyver [1985]
www.youtube.com

MacGyver - Intro [HQ]

1985 (139 Episoden in 7 Staffeln)Richard Dean Anderson - Angus MacGyverDana Elcar - Pete ThorntonTeri Hatcher - Penny ParkerCuba Gooding Jr. - Billy Colton
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Mr. Wizard's World [1983]
www.youtube.com

Mr. Wizard's Famous Ammonia Fountain

Check out Mr. Wizard's Magic Ammonia Fountain! Subscribe now for more science, nature and technology clips from the 1980's Nickelodeon show, Mr. Wizard's Wor...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Mr Rogers Neighbourhood [1968]
www.youtube.com

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood 1733 Intro

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Mind your language [1977]
www.youtube.com

The Story - Mind Your Language

Complete story scene from S02E07 Mind Your Language (1978)
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Pound Puppies [1987]
www.youtube.com

TV Intro Pound Puppies 1987

TV Intro Pound Puppies 1987
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Only Fools and Horses [1981]
www.youtube.com

Only Fools & Horses Intro

Voted the Best British sitcom Ever!
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Quantum Leap [1989]
www.youtube.com

Quantum Leap - Opening Credits

The theme music and opening credits for the time travel television series Quantum Leap, which aired for five seasons from 1989 - 1993.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Rent a Ghost [1976]
www.youtube.com

Rentaghost - Opening & Closing titles + Original theme

Opening titles to the TV series from the 70's & 80's. Additionally Includes the original song lyrics which were abandoned, sung by MIchael Stanniforth.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Sesame Street [1969]
www.youtube.com

Sesame Street: Show Open Season 1

If you're watching videos with your preschooler and would like to do so in a safe, child-friendly environment, please join us at http://www.sesamestreet.orgS...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Scooby Doo where are you [1969]
www.youtube.com

Scooby Doo (original 1969 intro)

Original 1969 Hanna Barbera Production
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Shadow Chasers [1985]
www.youtube.com

1985 ABC Shadow Chasers Open

Co-created by Brian Grazer, Shadow Chasers was the lowest rated show of the year and lasted only 9 episodes. Staring Dennis Dugan, who has directed several A...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Small Wonder [1985]
www.youtube.com

Small Wonder Season 1 Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song

By special request! This is the opening and closing credits and theme song from season 1 of the hit show "Small Wonder." Lots more to come, request your fa...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Twin Peaks [1990]
www.youtube.com

Twin Peaks Intro

The Intro of Twin Peaks (1990)
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Twilight Zone [1959]
www.youtube.com

The Twilight Zone - All Openings (1959 - 2002)

You unlock this door with the key of imagination...Edited by Tardis & Beyond.All credit to CBS.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Tanhaiyaan [1985]
www.youtube.com

Tanhaiyan 1980s | Episode 1 | Shahnaz Sheikh | Marina Khan | Asif Raza Mir | Behroz Sabzwari

Drama : TanhaiyanWriter : Hasina MoinDirector : Shahzad KhalilCast : Subhani Bayounus, Sultana Zafer, Shahnaz Shaikh, Marina Khan, Badar Khalil, Qazi Wajid, ...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Teen Bata Teen [1995]
www.youtube.com

Teen Bata Teen Episode 1

Teen Bata TeenA comedy drama written and concept by Adeel Hashmi. It was his debut in drama. This drama is one of the famous comedy PTV dramas in History.Cas...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Last Precinct [1986]
www.youtube.com

Classic TV Theme: The Last Precinct (Mike Post)

An attempt at comedy by Stephen J Cannell, this show got a strong send-off when NBC ran the premiere after the 1986 Super Bowl. The show was full of slapstic...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Manimal [1983]​

youtu.be

Manimal (1983) Official Trailer

Subscribe to SHOUTFACTORY: http://bit.ly/1nm0dKP Follow us on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/shoutfactory Like us on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1nEYhOx Dr. Jona...
youtu.be youtu.be

The Return of The Antelope[1986]​

youtu.be

TVS Junction 15th February 1986

Includes:Trailer - Saturday Night programmesTrailer - The Return of the AntelopeIdent into The A-TeamAnnouncer: Anna Maria Ashe (thanks to treffynnon19 for t...
youtu.be youtu.be

The Bionic Woman [1976]
www.youtube.com

Bionic Woman Intro

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Chronicles of Narnia [1988]
www.youtube.com

The Chronicles of Narnia (BBC) Opening and closing titles

The opening titles to the BBC's 1988 - 1990 Chronicles of Narnia. Starring Richard Dempsey, Sophie Cook, Jonathan R. Scott and Sophie Wilcox.Buy the series h...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Fall Guy [1981]
www.youtube.com

The Fall Guy intro (1982)

From "The Ives Have It" (1982)
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Six Million Dollar Man [1973]
www.youtube.com

The Six Million Dollar Man - Intro (1973)

potentiumpodcast.com
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Lucy Show [1962]
www.youtube.com

The Lucy Show (1962-68) Theme Song [RESTORED in STEREO] | Wilbur Hatch Lucille Ball Gale Gordon

Wilbur Hatch is best known as 'conducting the Desi Arnaz Orchestra' from the classic TV sitcom, "I Love Lucy". Wilbur had been composing and arranging themes...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Phil Silvers Show [1955]
www.youtube.com

Phil Silvers Show,The (Intro) S1 (1955)

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Powers of Mathew Stars[1982]
www.youtube.com

The powers of Matthew Star

Intro van de Amerikaanse TV-serie, in Nederland door de TROS uitgezonden.Opening titles of the TV-series from the 80s.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Highwayman [1988]
www.youtube.com

The Highwayman Intro & Opening Credits - TV Series

The short-lived 1987 NBC action series "The Highwayman" starred Sam J. Jones (aka 1980's Flash Gordon) as a futuristic federal marshal driving a high-tech 18...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Misfits of Science [1985]​

youtu.be

Misfits Of Science - Intro 1

First intro used on the great NBC sci-fi show: Misfits Of Science starring Dean Paul Martin, Kevin Peter Hall, Mark Thomas Miller, Courteney Cox and Max Wrig...
youtu.be youtu.be

The Saint [1962]
www.youtube.com

The Saint TV intro (1962-69)

The Saint is a modern day Robin Hood of sorts. He steals from rich criminals (gangsters and the like) and keeps the loot for himself. And he usually manages ...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Wizrd [1986]
www.youtube.com

The Wizard TV series Intro

The Wizard TV series Intro
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Thunder cats [1985]
www.youtube.com

Thundercats opening [HD]

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Top Cat [1961]
www.youtube.com

Top Cat Opening HD

This is one of Hanna-Barbera famous cartoons and one of the first its Top Cat from 1961. Enjoy and please subscribe. More info on H-B http://en.wikipedia.org...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams [1977]
www.youtube.com

The Life And Times Of Grizzly Adams (1977) Series Intro

Series intro for The Life And Times Of Grizzly Adams, out 11/6/12 from Timeless Media Group.Buy it on DVD: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B008WAM2DI/ref=as...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Wild America[1982-1994]
www.youtube.com

WILD AMERICA INTRO 1980s

Description
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

WCW Nitro [1996]
www.youtube.com

WCW Monday Nitro 01/01/96 Part 1

WCW Monday Nitro 01/01/961. Arn Anderson vs Randy Savage2. Lord Steven Regal vs Chris Benoit3. The Super Assassins vs Sting & Lex Luger4. (WCW Championship) ...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

UFO [1970]
www.youtube.com

Gerry Anderson's UFO (1970) - Opening Titles

Enjoyed this video? Subscribe to our channel now: http://bit.ly/GAsubscribeYTThe iconic opening titles of Gerry Anderson's 1970 series - UFO.
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Uncle Sargam [1976]
www.youtube.com

Kaliyan Pakistani Puppet Show part 1

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

X-Files [1993]
www.youtube.com

The X files intro and opening theme

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
