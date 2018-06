It is disgusting to read this kind of BD-style economic forecasting. I do not know about the percentage, but electricity has certainly reached many parts of the country, albeit, with very low voltage. If only 10,000 MW can electrify the entire country, and run all the factories, businesses, and shops, why it is then necessary to take the power production to 40,000 MW or more? Is it the coming election that the BD ministers are talking like a weather station?

Click to expand...