On March 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid tribute to the paratroopers of the Sixth Company of the Pskov Airborne Division - marking twenty years since the Battle for Height 776 which was one of the concluding battles of the Second Chechen War. The battle saw 90 paratroopers stationed at the Argun River gorge face an estimated 2000-2500 jihadist militants, which included both local fighters and militants from the Arab Mujahideen in Chechnya. The battle is commemorated in Russia today as an example of self sacrifice and courage in the face of overwhelming odds, with the paratroopers holding their ground to the end and seeing 84 of their number killed. Russian sources claim between 400 and 700 jihadist militants were killed in the engagement, despite the limited air and artillery support its forces had enjoyed.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei ShoiguPresident Putin met with the relatives of the deceased troopers and attended a church memorial service, stating regarding the loss “we commemorate the brave paratroopers, play tribute to their courage and their heroic deed. They stood in the way of hundreds of militants and entered their last battle as true heroes, staying true to the best traditions of their brothers-in-arms that are held dear by all generations of airborne troops.” Arab jihadists in the engagement were led by Ibn Al Khattab, a prominent Saudi warlord, and Abu Al Walid, another jihadist commander also of Saudi origin.