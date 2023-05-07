What's new

90 days means 90 days . Chief Justice speech ( how PDM fooling the nation and violating the constitution of Pakistan)

O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,710
2
5,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Good cop Bad cop.

PTI being taken for a ride. The sooner they realize the better.

Heard the parliament has passed legislation to retroactively overturn any decision of the Supreme Court or something of that sort.

Don’t see elections in 2023 by the looks of it.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,328
5
5,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Olympus81 said:
Heard the parliament has passed legislation to retroactively overturn any decision of the Supreme Court or something of that sort.
Click to expand...
Exactly the same thing happening in Israel.

Only difference is, those yahudis who seems to have nothing to do except saazish against momineen, are up in arms against their democracy being taken away. Some reports suggest a whopping 10% of the entire population of 9 million were on the streets protesting for their country. Let me know when even 0.1% of momineen take to streets.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,710
2
5,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
villageidiot said:
Exactly the same thing happening in Israel.

Only difference is, those yahudis who seems to have nothing to do except saazish against momineen, are up in arms against their democracy being taken away. Some reports suggest a whopping 10% of the entire population of 9 million were on the streets protesting for their country. Let me know when even 0.1% of momineen take to streets.
Click to expand...
May ‘22 long march, had 1,000,000 people hit the streets, the GHQ would have been defanged there and then.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,328
5
5,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Olympus81 said:
May ‘22 long march, had 1,000,000 people hit the streets, the GHQ would have been defanged there and then.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Even the first spontaneous protest that night. Their reaction on 25 march showed how scared shitless they were. So, by elections were dangled in front of PTI to make PTI go into campaign mode from protest mode and take the heat off of them.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,710
2
5,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
PTI were confused as well.

They didn’t expect anything in 25 March. They thought they are out and that’s the end of it.

Apparently the public didn't distribute sweets this time, but came out to sing the national anthem and give the middle finger to the GHQ instead.

Lots of should’ve could’ve would’ve.
 
Laozi

Laozi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2016
4,175
-26
4,477
Country
India
Location
India
Olympus81 said:
Don’t see elections in 2023 by the looks of it.
Click to expand...

Olympus81 said:
May ‘22 long march, had 1,000,000 people hit the streets, the GHQ would have been defanged there and then.
Click to expand...

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise.

Find a better candidate than Sharifs Zardaris and IK

Some options are Ali Muhammad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hina Rabbani Khar etc.

Suggest your Selectors to find a new Captain.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,504
22
10,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Laozi said:
ind a better candidate than Sharifs Zardaris and IK

Some options are Ali Muhammad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hina Rabbani Khar etc.
Click to expand...

I have seen Shahid Khaqan Abbasi first time recently and been impressed. Level headed. I'd even include Khwaja Asif into that. But unfortunately, the Noon League is a family business and so is the PPP, while PTI is a Imran's personal cricket 'Team Pakistan'
Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are the most stubborn, egotistical politicians in Pakistan. What Pakistan needs right now is stability and working-together. Something like what the Pakistani politicians did after the debacle of 1971 and made a Constitution which remains the glue which still binds Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Constitutional deadlock: What will be the status of the caretaker govt now? 90 days deadline ending soon.
Replies
5
Views
208
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Justice Isa questions provisions of 'special bench' constitution
Replies
1
Views
373
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
ghazi52
LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days
Replies
2
Views
323
IceCold
IceCold
ghazi52
Constitution to stand suspended, if polls not held in 90 days: Fawad
Replies
0
Views
244
ghazi52
ghazi52
Cash GK
I am the law and I am the constitution
Replies
5
Views
370
Trailer23
Trailer23

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom