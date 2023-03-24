What's new

9-year-old Chinese boy solves Rubik's cube in under 4 seconds, sets world record

9-year-old Chinese boy solves Rubik's cube in under 4 seconds, sets world record
Mar 24, 2023 01:22 PM IST
A 9-year-old Chinese boy has broken the world record for solving the Rubik's cube in under four seconds. A video of him was shared by Guinness World Records.

Solving Rubik's cube can be a challenge for many, but let's agree, it is also fun to figure out how to solve it. Even though it may take a lot of time for some to solve it, for this 9-year-old Chinese boy, it seems to be a cakewalk. Yiheng Wang set a new Guinness World Record for the quickest average time to solve a spinning 3x3x3 puzzle cube, finishing in 3.90 seconds.

The World Cube Association mandates that the quickest and slowest times be subtracted from the average. Over the course of five solves, Wang recorded 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31, and 6.16 seconds. The second of Wang's five solves (3.90 seconds) was the fifth-fastest single solve ever. Guinness World Records also shared a video of Wang solving the Rubik's cube.

www.hindustantimes.com

9-year-old Chinese boy solves Rubik's cube in under 4 seconds, sets world record

A 9-year-old Chinese boy has broken the world record for solving the Rubik's cube in under four seconds. A video of him was shared by Guinness World Records.
www.hindustantimes.com
 

