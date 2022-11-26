What's new

9 Terrorists killed & 3 wounded terrorists arrested by SF's during IBO in Balochistan - Nov 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
3,058
8
7,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security forces kill nine terrorists during IBO in Balochistan

November 26, 2022
17323759561669474940.jpg

(File Photo)
Security forces killed nine terrorists while three others arrested during intelligence based operation in Siah Koh area of Balochistan on Saturday.
According to ISPR, intelligence agencies were in search for these terrorists since the September 30th blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two passers-by and injured nineteen.
The same organization and its terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and attacks on security forces in the region.
Moreover, these terrorists were also targeting engineers and laborers working on development projects in Balochistan. The terrorists were now preparing for attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Maywand areas.
The search operation of the security forces in the area is still underway


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596520042304344064



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596500657099640832


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596510179943534592


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596498474186555394



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596505377847541760
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
2 Terrorists killed by security forces during IBO in Balochistan - Nov 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
140
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Pakistan Ka Beta
Soldier embraces martyrdom; Terrorist commander killed & 3 arrested in injured condition in Khyber , Pakistan - Nov 2022
Replies
2
Views
316
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Two Army Soldiers martyred in area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan
Replies
2
Views
204
Goritoes
Goritoes
Pakistan Ka Beta
1 Terrorist killed & 1 Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan IBO | Aug 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
638
kingQamaR
K
Pakistan Ka Beta
3 ISKP Terrorists Incl Commander killed in an IBO in N Waziristan , KP , Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
1K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom