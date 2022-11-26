9 Terrorists killed & 3 wounded terrorists arrested by SF's during IBO in Balochistan - Nov 2022 .

Security forces kill nine terrorists during IBO in Balochistan(File Photo)Security forces killed nine terrorists while three others arrested during intelligence based operation in Siah Koh area of Balochistan on Saturday.According to ISPR, intelligence agencies were in search for these terrorists since the September 30th blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two passers-by and injured nineteen.The same organization and its terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and attacks on security forces in the region.Moreover, these terrorists were also targeting engineers and laborers working on development projects in Balochistan. The terrorists were now preparing for attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Maywand areas.