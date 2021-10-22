9 terrorists dead in CTD operation in Mastung Baluchistan.

QUETTA: (Dunya News) Nine terrorists were killed during a CTD operation in Mastung area of Balochistan. Twenty kilograms of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.According to the CTD spokesman, an exchange of fire took place during the operation in which nine terrorists were killed and 20 kg of explosives, nine Kalashnikov detonators and RPG rockets were recovered from their possession.