Pakistan confirms eight new coronavirus cases

Five of the patients came from Syria via Doha, while the three other patients came from London via Dubai

last week.

“The department is in the process of tracking all the contacts down for further testing. This brings the total number of cases to 13 in Sindh, out of which 1 has been cured and discharged,”

The other three cases were reported from Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

all the patients are in stable condition.