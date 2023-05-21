What's new

9/5 attacks: Usman Tarakai becomes latest PTI leader to leave party

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,358
13
32,127
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
725523_12765716.jpg

Former MNA Usman Khan Tarakai became the latest name to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday after the May 9 vandalism that followed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to media, Mr Tarakai said, "We strongly condemn the terrorism committed by the party on May 9".

On Saturday, Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of PTI-led government in KP, announced quitting the PTI, making him the eleventh party leader to do so.

Addressing a press conference, he lamented “what was done to the sculpture of Colonel Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for Pakistan” during PTI’s protests against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. “Look at the inflation and situation of the people,” he added.

Mr Khan used to believe what he had been told, he said.

He went on to say that he had two ways, adding that either he should condemn the 9/5 violence of stay silent. “If I condemn it, it will be tantamount to breaching the party’s discipline,” he added.

Mr Wazir had joined the PTI in July, 2018 and was elected to the provincial assembly in August, 2019.

Earlier, KP’s former health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had announced parting his ways with the party.

Addressing a presser, he said he did not take his decision under duress but he was sad over the May 9 incidents.
dunyanews.tv

9/5 attacks: Usman Tarakai becomes latest PTI leader to leave party

Tarakai condemns May 9 violence
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,358
13
32,127
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

PTI loses another wicket as Karachi president bids adieu over ‘Black Day’ vandalism​


Aftab Siddiqui, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president. — Twiiter/@TeamAHSPTI
Aftab Siddiqui, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president. — Twiiter/@TeamAHSPTI
  • Siddiqui quits PTI in protest against attacks on public properties on May 9.
  • PTI leader condemns ransacking of public properties by 'party supporters'.
  • "I will continue to serve my country in my individual capacity."
Aftab Siddiqui, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president, has announced parting ways with the former ruling party and also quitting politics in protest against May 9 vandalism triggered following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan arrest.
Siddiqui, who is a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi’s NA-247 constituency, in a series of tweets on Sunday said that he was left dismayed after party workers resorted to violence on May 9, damaging public and military installations across the country.
“I have always aspired to see Pakistan prosperous. As a peaceful citizen and a true patriot, the violence that took place in the events on May 9th and the attack on national monuments and Yaadgaar-e-Shahuda, has left me dismayed and I condemn the same,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.


Siddiqui said he has decided to step aside from politics and step down as lawmaker and party president of the Karachi chapter. “I will continue to serve my country in my individual capacity working for the betterment of the people, and as a businessman contributing to the economy.”
Siddiqui is the latest PTI leader who bid adieu to the Imran Khan-led party after the violent protest began on May 9 and lasted for nearly three days claiming at least 10 lives and leaving dozens of others injured.
The top civil-military leadership of the country denounced the May 9 violence as a “black day” and vowed to try the rioters under the Pakistan Army Act and other relevant laws of the country.
The PTI chief has distanced his party from the violence and blamed the “agencies men” for the ransacking of defence installations including the Lahore Corps Commander's house and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. He also demanded an independent judicial probe into the violence.
So far, over a dozen PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam and Mahmood Moulvi — have announced quitting the party, citing attacks on public and defence installations during the PTI protests as the reason.
www.geo.tv

PTI loses another wicket as Karachi president bids adieu over ‘Black Day’ vandalism

MNA Aftab Siddiqui also announces quitting politics, condemns attacks on national monuments
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Rahil khan

Rahil khan

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2011
1,722
0
2,256
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
Radio Peshawar. Not Radio Pakistan Peshawar.
Click to expand...
Radio Pakistan is the name of an Institution like Pakistan Television. City names are mentioned always to point out the centers, Like Radio Pakistan Karachi, Radio Pakistan Lahore and so on....
292030357_399159938896575_6601606172752562011_n.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Back to zero': Maryam terms PTI disintegration 'karma'
Replies
14
Views
158
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aamer Kiani becomes 2nd PTI leader to part ways with Imran Khan
2
Replies
25
Views
682
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Usman Buzdar or Parvez Elahi: Who will be PTI's candidate for Punjab CM?
2
Replies
28
Views
535
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP opens doors for former PTI leaders
Replies
2
Views
131
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Police not interested to arrest PTI leaders in KPK
Replies
2
Views
350
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom