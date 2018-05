9/11 victims



How long it is gonna take that we fathom all these nothing but divide and rule?

Who is gonna be responsible for lives of people whom have been killed in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere under pretext of fighting terrorism?

Bush?Blair?



When these guys would stand in court of law for invasion of other countries and killing people? for drone attacks?



Here I am not discuss whom was responsible for this tragedy itself or was it an inside job or not but for the sake of God it's been 17 years that it happened 2 countries in my region Iraq and Afghanistan have been ruined and bombed to ground millions people have died and injured many have displaced so far, bombing, terror and still these creatures are blaming other countries one day Saudis, other day Iranian, other day Pakistan and the list has no end ..This has become so annoying, how long people in this region should pay price? and how long it's gonna take that American stop using this as tool to put pressure on other countries, invade them or call them terrorist