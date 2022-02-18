9/11 & Mumbai attacks were inside jobs: a detailed analysis by Elias Davidson

Pakistan Space Agency said:



20 September 2008

Islamabad Marriot Hotel Bombing: 54 deaths



26-29 November 2008

I don't think it was an inside job, I think it was a tit for tat.

We don't have to stoop to their level man, stuff like this isn't worth celebrating or cheering about. The Marriott shitshow was more of a brutal security lapse on Pakistan's part then it was on any alleged "foreign hand" that could have possibly been involved in the attack. How were some illiterate tribals able to breach the most fortified zone in Pakistan? that Islamabad Marriott building has presidential level security