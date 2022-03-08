What's new

9/11 attacks, Was it a terrorist attack or inside job?

Was 9/11 an Inside Job or terrorist attack

  • Inside Job

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • Terrorists attacked New York City

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
When I was living in Saudi Arabia,

Everybody believed it was a conspiracy or an inside job.

There is huge difference in the narrative taught in Middle East/Asia and in North America/Western Europe.

Your views. Obviously 9/11 must be condemned on whoever did it.

And even if Al Qaeda terrorists did 9/11, they were non-state actors, they had acted on their own.

The following wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were considered illegal by the United Nations.

Your views?
 
I find it interesting , that this event happened with in few months of formation of Shanghai Corporation (SCO)

This angle has never been looked at

Formation15 June 2001


Everyone views the events of oil pipeline as major friction point which was being negotiated in Afghanistan at time

Certainly the deaths were tragic , certainly sad but makes you wonder about global events
 
It was inside job or a terror attack not sure but one thing is for sure without a shadow of a doubt. not to believe a single word that comes out of the west.

Any western source no matter what they say...FLUSH.
 
K_Bin_W said:
It was inside job or a terror attack not sure but one thing is for sure without a shadow of a doubt. not to believe a single word that comes out of the west.

Any western source no matter what they say...FLUSH.
Yes, because American believe whatever their government says, unless it becomes clear they have done wrong like in the Iraq war.
Then people protested the Iraq war outside the White House.

Or people were too scared to tell the truth or people were told lies deliberately when 9/11 happened.

Yes, I still remember.
 

