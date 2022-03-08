9/11 attacks, Was it a terrorist attack or inside job?

MultaniGuy
When I was living in Saudi Arabia,
Everybody believed it was a conspiracy or an inside job.
There is huge difference in the narrative taught in Middle East/Asia and in North America/Western Europe.
Your views. Obviously 9/11 must be condemned on whoever did it.
And even if Al Qaeda terrorists did 9/11, they were non-state actors, they had acted on their own.
The following wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were considered illegal by the United Nations.
Your views?
