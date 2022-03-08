9/11 attacks, Was it a terrorist attack or inside job?

When I was living in Saudi Arabia,



Everybody believed it was a conspiracy or an inside job.



There is huge difference in the narrative taught in Middle East/Asia and in North America/Western Europe.



Your views. Obviously 9/11 must be condemned on whoever did it.



And even if Al Qaeda terrorists did 9/11, they were non-state actors, they had acted on their own.



The following wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were considered illegal by the United Nations.



Your views?