8values Test

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Hello and Salam Alaikum guys,

hope you are fine and doing well!

Make the test here:

8values

8values.github.io 8values.github.io

This is my result:
1616759690734.png




@Areesh @PAKISTANFOREVER @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Max @_NOBODY_ @xeuss @Hiptullha @Dalit @PakFactor @Psychic @AUz @AfrazulMandal @xeuss @TNT @Musings @SecularNationalist @Blacklight @Fawadqasim1 @hussain0216 @Maarkhoor @lastofthepatriots @Mad Scientist @Verve @Zarvan @YeBeWarned @Max @Clutch @Al-zakir @Michael Corleone @DalalErMaNodi @Awan68 @waz @Adios Amigo @Itachi

@padamchen @Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 @jamahir @Chhatrapati @TheGreatMaratha @Joe Shearer @Cliftonite
 
I wish we could carry out such a survey on a national level, tweaked for Pakistan to try and figure out how to best deliver governance.
 
Walaikum Salam!
The test was pretty long. Thought about giving up or not starting at all. But then I was curious.
image_2021-03-26_172846.png
 
View attachment 728315



I did not understand.

Has above picture done the job for you ?
Partially...your complete orientation can be seen on the top...so you have to scroll up a bit to give us your complete political orientation..I am surprised I scored higher than you on Societal Axis ..though not by much

for example my complete orientation is : Social Liberalism while @Iltutmish 's is Capitalist Fascism :D
 
