The committee meeting was also given a detailed briefing on Indian army’s aggressive military actions and violations of ceasefire along Line of Control and Working Boundary. The committee was told that a total of 3,929 ceasefire violations have been taken place since 2003 and number of casualties has reached 1,428 since then. The committee was also told about targeting of a military truck in July 2017 which fell in Neelum River and targeting of administrative party in Nezapir Sector in August 2017.

