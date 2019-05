what previous govt did is bad but current govt is also not doing good as inflation and poverty is high and govt has failed to recover any looted wealth from corrupts and is unable to provide respectable jobs ,training and education to public of fata and is wasting time.ptm like traitors can only be defeated by strengthening economy and making living condition of public of fata better than in past but govt is ignorant towards problems faced by people and due to failure to collect taxes from rich people imposing indirect taxes on poor public which is causing social problems and is creating hopelessness in public which may result in civil unrest

Army should remain in border regions but within cities police or tribals which love Pakistan should be delegated responsibility for security and law and order and remaining army can be used at eastern border with india

Click to expand...