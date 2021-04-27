What's new

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS member gave up his bed and life so another person can live

Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,154
-30
3,144
Country
India
Location
India
85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one's own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.


27 April, 2021
OpIndia Staff
RSS swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar, who gave up his COVID-bed for another patient so that person could live (image courtesy @shefvaidya on Twitter)



As the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of many, stories of kindness, selflessness and sacrifice act as a ray of hope in such dark times.

In one such incident, an RSS sevika, Shivani Wakhare, shared the story of the ultimate sacrifice made by the 85-year-old RSS worker Narayan Dabhadkar from Nagpur.
The incident was then shared by a swayamsevak Rahul Kaushik on Twitter attaching the images of the original post.

The incident originally narrated in Marathi on Facebook reads, Narayan Dabhadkar an RSS worker who spent his entire life serving the society contracted covid amid the second wave of the pandemic. As his SPO2 levels dropped, his daughter frantically tried to get him a hospital bed in the city.
Facebook post narrating the incident

After umpteen attempts, she managed to reserve a bed for him at the Indira Gandhi hospital. Dabhadkar kaka, as he was fondly known as, started getting breathless while he was being taken to the hospital by his grandson-in-law, Wakhare wrote. As the two waited for the hospital formalities to be completed, Dabhadkar kaka saw a woman in her 40’s along with her children crying and begging the hospital authorities for a bed to admit her husband who was in a critical condition.
Without giving a second thought, Dabhadkar kaka calmly informed the medical team tending to him that his bed should be offered to the lady’s husband. He said, “I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him.”

Facebook post narrating the incident

He then made his grandson-in-law call his daughter to apprise her of the decision. Perplexed on hearing his decision, she hesitantly agreed with him after a while. Dabhadkar kaka immediately signed a consent form saying he was forfeiting his bed for the young man and asked his grandson-in-law to take him back home.
After battling the virus bravely for the next three days, he left for his heavenly abode.

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one’s own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.
With this let us also take a moment to thank our frontline workers, medical staff and individuals who have been serving society selflessly and tirelessly as the nation battles the pandemic.

www.opindia.com

COVID positive RSS Swayamsevak sacrificed his life so that another person can live

The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,123
43
26,882
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Suriya said:
85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one's own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.


27 April, 2021
OpIndia Staff
RSS swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar, who gave up his COVID-bed for another patient so that person could live (image courtesy @shefvaidya on Twitter)



As the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of many, stories of kindness, selflessness and sacrifice act as a ray of hope in such dark times.

In one such incident, an RSS sevika, Shivani Wakhare, shared the story of the ultimate sacrifice made by the 85-year-old RSS worker Narayan Dabhadkar from Nagpur.
The incident was then shared by a swayamsevak Rahul Kaushik on Twitter attaching the images of the original post.

The incident originally narrated in Marathi on Facebook reads, Narayan Dabhadkar an RSS worker who spent his entire life serving the society contracted covid amid the second wave of the pandemic. As his SPO2 levels dropped, his daughter frantically tried to get him a hospital bed in the city.
Facebook post narrating the incident

After umpteen attempts, she managed to reserve a bed for him at the Indira Gandhi hospital. Dabhadkar kaka, as he was fondly known as, started getting breathless while he was being taken to the hospital by his grandson-in-law, Wakhare wrote. As the two waited for the hospital formalities to be completed, Dabhadkar kaka saw a woman in her 40’s along with her children crying and begging the hospital authorities for a bed to admit her husband who was in a critical condition.
Without giving a second thought, Dabhadkar kaka calmly informed the medical team tending to him that his bed should be offered to the lady’s husband. He said, “I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him.”

Facebook post narrating the incident

He then made his grandson-in-law call his daughter to apprise her of the decision. Perplexed on hearing his decision, she hesitantly agreed with him after a while. Dabhadkar kaka immediately signed a consent form saying he was forfeiting his bed for the young man and asked his grandson-in-law to take him back home.
After battling the virus bravely for the next three days, he left for his heavenly abode.

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one’s own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.
With this let us also take a moment to thank our frontline workers, medical staff and individuals who have been serving society selflessly and tirelessly as the nation battles the pandemic.

www.opindia.com

COVID positive RSS Swayamsevak sacrificed his life so that another person can live

The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
Click to expand...
100% paid story, Now BJP / RSS needs story to remain in power.....WTF
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,534
2
7,940
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Suriya said:
85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one's own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.


27 April, 2021
OpIndia Staff
RSS swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar, who gave up his COVID-bed for another patient so that person could live (image courtesy @shefvaidya on Twitter)



As the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of many, stories of kindness, selflessness and sacrifice act as a ray of hope in such dark times.

In one such incident, an RSS sevika, Shivani Wakhare, shared the story of the ultimate sacrifice made by the 85-year-old RSS worker Narayan Dabhadkar from Nagpur.
The incident was then shared by a swayamsevak Rahul Kaushik on Twitter attaching the images of the original post.

The incident originally narrated in Marathi on Facebook reads, Narayan Dabhadkar an RSS worker who spent his entire life serving the society contracted covid amid the second wave of the pandemic. As his SPO2 levels dropped, his daughter frantically tried to get him a hospital bed in the city.
Facebook post narrating the incident

After umpteen attempts, she managed to reserve a bed for him at the Indira Gandhi hospital. Dabhadkar kaka, as he was fondly known as, started getting breathless while he was being taken to the hospital by his grandson-in-law, Wakhare wrote. As the two waited for the hospital formalities to be completed, Dabhadkar kaka saw a woman in her 40’s along with her children crying and begging the hospital authorities for a bed to admit her husband who was in a critical condition.
Without giving a second thought, Dabhadkar kaka calmly informed the medical team tending to him that his bed should be offered to the lady’s husband. He said, “I am 85 now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him.”

Facebook post narrating the incident

He then made his grandson-in-law call his daughter to apprise her of the decision. Perplexed on hearing his decision, she hesitantly agreed with him after a while. Dabhadkar kaka immediately signed a consent form saying he was forfeiting his bed for the young man and asked his grandson-in-law to take him back home.
After battling the virus bravely for the next three days, he left for his heavenly abode.

We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one’s own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.
With this let us also take a moment to thank our frontline workers, medical staff and individuals who have been serving society selflessly and tirelessly as the nation battles the pandemic.

www.opindia.com

COVID positive RSS Swayamsevak sacrificed his life so that another person can live

The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
Click to expand...
Made up story to gain some sympathy. He was already dead when the spot became available.
 
Suriya

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,154
-30
3,144
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Mighty be the only time this organization saved someone's life

Still good to start from somewhere
Click to expand...
Obviously u don't know about RSS.

They are among the first responders doing relief in every calamity in India.

In action in recent covid surge

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386558499073581066
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386649102503407622

They have opened a 6000 bed Covid care center in Indore, MP

1619548547168.png

Myth_buster_1 said:
Made up story to gain some sympathy. He was already dead when the spot became available.
Click to expand...
RSS is very popular among Hindus all kinds of political views including congress party. They don't need to gain sympathy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom