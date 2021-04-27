85-year-old COVID-positive RSS member gave up his bed and life so another person can live

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

RSS swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar, who gave up his COVID-bed for another patient so that person could live (image courtesy @shefvaidya on Twitter)The incident originally narrated in Marathi on Facebook reads, Narayan Dabhadkar an RSS worker who spent his entire life serving the society contracted covid amid the second wave of the pandemic. As his SPO2 levels dropped, his daughter frantically tried to get him a hospital bed in the city.Facebook post narrating the incidentFacebook post narrating the incidentHe then made his grandson-in-law call his daughter to apprise her of the decision. Perplexed on hearing his decision, she hesitantly agreed with him after a while. Dabhadkar kaka immediately signed a consent form saying he was forfeiting his bed for the young man and asked his grandson-in-law to take him back home.After battling the virus bravely for the next three days, he left for his heavenly abode.We have seen time and monetary sacrifices being made to give someone a better life, however, sacrificing one's own life to ensure a long life for the other is surely an act not many can fathom.With this let us also take a moment to thank our frontline workers, medical staff and individuals who have been serving society selflessly and tirelessly as the nation battles the pandemic.