85 people in Japan died after being vaccinated by Pfizer mRNA vaccine

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan said that as of the 21st, more than 6.01 million people in Japan had been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in the United States, of which 85 people died. It is judged that there are no major concerns about Pfizer vaccine and will continue to be vaccinated.The Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) reported that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare reported at an expert meeting held on Wednesday that as of May 21, more than 6.016200 people had been vaccinated against Pfizer, and 85 of them had died.