What's new

82nd Airborne Division flying to Poland

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,569
9
6,590
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

U.S. troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg​


Reuters

1 minute read
Military personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division and 18th Airborne Corps board a C-17 transport plane for deployment to Eastern Europe, amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Military personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division and 18th Airborne Corps board a C-17 transport plane for deployment to Eastern Europe, amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com​

Register
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Paratroopers with the U.S. Army boarded aircraft on Thursday to leave for Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
The soldiers were departing from Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are being deployed to Poland, while 300 others will move to Germany.
"What you're seeing out here today... is a facility that we typically use for paratroopers before they load out to conduct their operation," U.S. Army spokesman Matthew Visser said.

"Right now it's being used for the pre-mobilization for soldiers from 18th Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division who are fulfilling their order to deploy to Europe, both to Germany and to Poland, in support of assuring our NATO allies and our partners in deterring Russia," he said.
The United States said on Wednesday it will send a total of nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine. On Thursday, it accused Washington of ignoring its calls to ease the standoff. read more

www.reuters.com

U.S. troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg

Paratroopers with the U.S. Army boarded aircraft on Thursday to leave for Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Poland PM urges 'wake up' to destabilisation by Russia and allies
Replies
0
Views
174
Titanium100
Titanium100
Titanium100
NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action - Welt
Replies
2
Views
228
BHAN85
BHAN85
Zibago
Be afraid’: Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
Replies
1
Views
2K
R Wing
R Wing
Battlion25
In Russia-Ukraine faceoff, both sides stage combat drills
Replies
10
Views
388
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Titanium100
The Russian-Ukraine war could break-out as soon as this January - Says KYIV
Replies
0
Views
182
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom