80th Formation Commanders Conference (2nd in span of 2 months)

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
GENERAL HEADQUARTERS
RAWALPINDI

80th Formation Commander's conference was held at GHQ.
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, presided the conference. The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army
Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures. COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far. COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.
“Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity & sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty” COAS

https://t.co/UgUoMROZdf
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534551739688288258
 
They are planning to do rig the next election to get PDM in, Bajwa will screw Pakistan big time before
he runs off to Belgium.
 
Dg Ispr wants to cry so hard, rondi boothi in video. Social media trolling him hardcore daily xD.
I dont think any Dg Ispr coming in this decade can repair the damage done in relationship between public and army.
 

