80th Formation Commanders Conference (2nd in span of 2 months)

GENERAL HEADQUARTERSRAWALPINDI80th Formation Commander's conference was held at GHQ.COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, presided the conference. The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan ArmyParticipants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures. COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far. COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.“Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity & sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty” COAS