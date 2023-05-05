What's new

8000 temples destroyed, 4 million Hindus converted Movie 'Tipu' announced, trailer shows brutality inflicted by Tipu Sultan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654021559156350976

For a long time, historians and school History textbooks dubbed Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan as a ‘freedom fighter’. However, Tipu Sultan, whose birth anniversary was commemorated by the Congress government, was notorious for slaughtering Hindus and destroying temples. A film on the 18th-century Sultan of Mysore’s true representation, which was littered with religious zealotry and radicalism, is also in the making. This film is being presented by ‘Eros International’.

In the announcement video of the upcoming film “Tipu”, it is shown how Tipu Sultan destroyed 8000 temples and 27 churches, converted 4 million Hindus to Islam, and forced them to eat beef. One lakh Hindus were imprisoned. Over 2000 Brahmin families were wiped out in Calicut. His war cry of Jihad started in 1783. The 50-second video concludes with burning temples in the backdrop and a portrait of Tipu Sultan in the foreground, his face marred with soot.



The film “Tipu” is co-produced by Rashmi Sharma and Sandeep is directed by Pawan Sharma. It is notable that Sandeep Sharma is also producing the biopic of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar titled “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” with actor Randeep Hooda playing the titular role. Moreover, Sandeep Sharma is also producing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic “Atal” with actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

The film “Tipu” will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Rajat Sethi, a political analyst and author who studied at Harvard and IIT Kharagpur handled the film’s research. During the Assam assembly elections, Sethi also worked for the BJP.

Speaking about the film and its story, director Pawan Sharma said, “Whatever we are taught in schools about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I was absolutely shaken and disillusioned after knowing Tipu’s reality as a bigoted king. I am daring to show a brutal reality that was manipulated to make him a warrior hero.”

Meanwhile, Rajat Sethi said that “the admiration and adulation of Tipur Sultan are overrated, while his brutalities are concealed in our textbooks.”

'8000 temples destroyed, 4 million Hindus converted to Islam, force-fed beef': Movie 'Tipu' announced, trailer shows brutality inflicted by Tipu Sultan

@hussain0216 @iamnobody
 
Lol, the authenctoty of Bollywood, Same Bollywood created a movie on How Indian Agent Bhinod Prevented Pakistan from Becoming Nuclear- Shitdian truly live in their Own Cow shit World
 
Tipu sultan didn't surrender infront of angreez like you dotheads.
He put up a fight and died like a lion.
But you people gonna hate him just because he had a different religion. And you hypocrites call yourself a secular.
He fought for his motherland , you people own him a thanks and respect.
 

