800 kg cow dung stolen in India, police register case of theft

800 kg cow dung stolen in Chhattisgarh village, police registers theft case

Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 08:10 AM IST

The Chhattisgarh Police has filed a case against unknown persons after about 800 kilograms of cow dung worth ₹1,600 was stolen from the Dhurena village of Chhattisgarh's Korba district.The theft took place from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9."8 quintal cow dung worth ₹1,600 has been stolen. a case against unidentified persons was lodged on June 15," Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kuma of the Dipka Police station said.Cow dung has become more valuable in Chhattisgarh after the state government announced that it would purchase cow dung at about ₹2 per kilogram under the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans.People of Dhurena village say that after the scheme was announced, they have been collecting cow dung in exchange for some money.