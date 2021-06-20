Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 16, 2016
- 10,647
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
800 kg cow dung stolen from Dhurena village in Chhattisgarh, police register case of theft.
No only for fuel. I had been to IndiaTo be fair, normal people use them for fuel.
The Indians use it as food?To be fair, normal people use them for fuel.
Shampoo...No only for fuel. I had been to India
As a cement for building hut,
As perfume to chase away spirit
As medicine,
As bath shampoo,
As hair cream,
As shaving cream,
As for prayer substance,
Etc very valuable you guys don't know.
Where is the trident and sword-wielding bhojpuri nangey sanghi thugs when we need them.... usually 50 against 1...Muslim cow dung thieves Gobar rakshaks assemble!!!!
dissolving it will spread the stinkThis worlds communal shit hole needs to be dissolved.
No but they use it as a bath soap... this is not only unhealthy but is the cause of recent fungus ailments in India. Pretty disgusting if you ask me.The Indians use it as food?