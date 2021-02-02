80% of US population to have 5G coverage by July

Mobile 5G rollout gains momentumBut 5G won’t reach scale for years to come. According to our US Mobile Index that tracks the trajectory of 5G, as of January 2021, coverage continues to make gains, reaching 75%. By July 2021, 80% of the US population is expected to have 5G coverage available at home or work, though the performance of 5G networks remains uneven. Expansion of the use of mid-band spectrum is expected to improve urban and suburban coverage. Meanwhile, device penetration gained traction as pre-holiday purchases were activated. It is expected that 12% of mobile devices in use by July 2021 will be 5G enabled.Our industry specialists expect 5G to hit a tipping point in 2023. That’s because carriers and device manufacturers face the uphill battle of consumer upgrade cycles and deployment challenges as they work to make 5G real, exacerbated by COVID-19.