A great example of European-Israeli defence #industry #cooperation was demonstrated in the Israeli desert 🇮🇱🌵 today. #Rheinmetall and Elbit Systems hosted delegations from #Germany 🇩🇪 #Hungary 🇭🇺 #Netherlands 🇳🇱 and #UK 🇬🇧 for an artillery live firing demonstration. The two defence industry leaders have partnered to provide European #NATO allies a superior wheeled SPH that offers unrivaled #range (+80km) and #firepower as well as maximum efficiency in terms of manpower and lifecycle cost. For me it was a special pleasure to welcome the Hungarian delegation led by State Secretary Gion and continue our discussions on shaping the next chapter of the strategic #partnership between #Hungary and #Rheinmetall . Many thanx to the teams from #Elbit and #Rheinmetall for a flawlessly organized and executed event! Special thanx to Christina Schnitzerling and Patrick Lenz