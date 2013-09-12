80,000 Staff of Indian Ordnance Factories will go on Strike from October 12

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
We all knew Indian Ordnance factory board's 41 factories are dens of inefficiency and low product quality. The Irony is 80,000+ employees of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) have chosen a worse time to announce a strike. The Indian Army, the OFB’s main customer, is currently deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. A strike means the Indian army will have trouble getting urgently-needed equipment, like snow-proof tents, boots, high-altitude clothing and ammunition.
Interesting times ahead, some say that the OFB union is mostly made up of CPIM (Communist Party of India) a pro Chinese political outfit.
