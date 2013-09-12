What's new

80,000 Staff of Indian Ordnance Factories will go on Strike from October 12

We all knew Indian Ordnance factory board's 41 factories are dens of inefficiency and low product quality. The Irony is 80,000+ employees of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) have chosen a worse time to announce a strike. The Indian Army, the OFB’s main customer, is currently deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. A strike means the Indian army will have trouble getting urgently-needed equipment, like snow-proof tents, boots, high-altitude clothing and ammunition.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1312735447223681024

Interesting times ahead, some say that the OFB union is mostly made up of CPIM (Communist Party of India) a pro Chinese political outfit.
 
Bharat forge, Godrej, and solar industries have enough capacity to build ammo .... its good that these Communist labor unions are showing their real color during the time of crisis. Its the right time to get rid of these colonial companies.

It's good for the nation that they are going on strike and great opportunities for the private sector to ramp up the production

Home - Solar Industries

solargroup.com solargroup.com
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Your army will run out of Ammo and Supplies at this critical juncture. Nevertheless if they are all sacked it will be a blessing in disguise for you as they are inept, inefficient, produce dodgy stuff and never meet their deadlines.
Crixus said:
It's good for the nation that they are going on strike and great opportunities for the private sector to ramp up the production
Its a bit too late i reckon, I have always seen the Indians rush to other countries for hardware and ammo at critical times.
 
I literally agree with you, In India, they just sleep and wake up at the last moment but thanks to China this is like 1991 moment for the defense manufacturing sector.

OFB needs corporatization., perform or perish

Incase the OFB employees go on strike it will be their loss as Indian private companies are really capable to compensate whatever OFB is manufacturing.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Its a bit too late i reckon, I have always seen the Indians rush to other countries for hardware and ammo at critical times.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Its a bit too late i reckon, I have always seen the Indians rush to other countries for hardware and ammo at critical times.
It's because our army is pretty much forced to buy substandard products at higher price from OFB huge chunk of which have to be deliberately destroyed in desert as they are not fit to be used in actual combat. OFB needs major restructuring if not complete privatisation.
 
Believe me man Liberty can manufacture any type of shoes which OFB is making with far better quality and in either equivalent or less price.

Raymonds can provide far better fabric then OFB
MKU can supply equipment to NATO but the Indian army cant buy from them due to OFB

INS_Vikramaditya said:
It's because our army is pretty much forced to buy substandard products at higher price from OFB huge chunk of which have to be deliberately destroyed in desert as they are not fit to be used in actual combat. OFB needs major restructuring if not complete privatisation.
