8-year-old Indian Girl Dies In Kerala After Mobile Phone Explodes In Her Face

An eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hand while she was watching a...A Class 3rd student died in Kerala after the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded in her face on Monday. The 8-year-old deceased, identified as Adithyasree, was using the phone at night when it exploded. The girl, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvilvamala, was a student at a local school.The phone exploded in her face at around 10:30 pm on Monday, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.A case has been registered and further probe is on, the police said.Earlier in February, a man died in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after battery of his mobile phone allegedly exploded. The 68-year-old was found dead inside his home with his face and other upper body parts severely damaged.Barod was scheduled to visit some place with his friend. But when Barod did not answer his friend’s phone call the latter reached his house and found him dead with the upper body parts severely damaged and lying scattered, police said.The mobile phone pieces were also found near the body. Police did not find any other explosive material in the house.