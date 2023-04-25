What's new

8-year-old Indian Girl Dies In Kerala After Mobile Phone Explodes In Her Face

*Warrior*

*Warrior*

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2015
56
0
63
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
image.jpg


An eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hand while she was watching a...

A Class 3rd student died in Kerala after the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded in her face on Monday. The 8-year-old deceased, identified as Adithyasree, was using the phone at night when it exploded. The girl, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvilvamala, was a student at a local school.

The phone exploded in her face at around 10:30 pm on Monday, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

A case has been registered and further probe is on, the police said.

Earlier in February, a man died in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after battery of his mobile phone allegedly exploded. The 68-year-old was found dead inside his home with his face and other upper body parts severely damaged.

Barod was scheduled to visit some place with his friend. But when Barod did not answer his friend’s phone call the latter reached his house and found him dead with the upper body parts severely damaged and lying scattered, police said.

The mobile phone pieces were also found near the body. Police did not find any other explosive material in the house.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

terry5
UP Couple Kills Daughter, 21, After Finding Pregnancy Test Kits With Her
Replies
1
Views
511
Riz
Riz
INDIAPOSITIVE
Almost all of the country’s 30 mobile phone assembly units, including three run by foreign brands have shut down in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
J
5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Delhi, India !!!
Replies
2
Views
353
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
Hamartia Antidote
American ‘Father of cell phone’ inventor reflects on making first call and history 50 years ago [April 3, 1973]
Replies
1
Views
311
xyxmt
X
StraightEdge
A 60-year-old woman died of a stroke in police custody after officers accused her of acting.
Replies
0
Views
244
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom