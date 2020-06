PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, in response to a tweet, vowed to take the case up, adding that child labour "has to stop".Will be taking it up. It has to stop #JusticeForZohraShah Nida Kirmani, a teacher at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, demanded an end to employing children, saying it was "the worst kind of exploitation"."It leaves kids vulnerable to abuse. Employ their parents. Support them in going to school. Treat everyone’s children as if they were your own, with kindness & respect. Be a decent human," she tweeted.Stop employing children! It’s the worst kind of exploitation. It leaves kids vulnerable to abuse. Employ their parents. Support them in going to school. Treat everyone’s children as if they were your own, with kindness & respect. Be a decent human. #JusticeForZohraShah PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi also condemned the incident saying that the "barbarity of this [crime] is sickening".8 year old #zohrashah killed by her employer in Rawalpindi for freeing caged parrots. The barbarity of this is sickening. First you employ an underage child & then murder her in cold blood! May you rot in hell! #JusticeForZohraShah