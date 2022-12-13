8 USV autonom test

What's new

“We continue to develop high-autonomy unmanned sea vehicles and expand our İDA family! In the 3rd phase of the project, we implemented the 8-herd architecture. The Albatros-S İDA Herd performs different tasks, shares sub-tasks, and is divided into sub-flocks.”



Imagine USV going to operation in the eagean sea with drone in the sky. Armed with Cakir medium range missiles against belhara and fremm of 2 countries. KE in the sky, SIPER A2/AD over the agean sea, your enemy airdefence SAM systems are not match against your EW. Bombarding with drone, we didn't send our fighters F16 or TFX yet, faking devastating. It doesn't matter wtf they are buying anymore.


Greece defence analyst about ther weapon against Turkish drones...8-)


 

