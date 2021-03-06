8 TTP Terrorists Including 3 Commanders Killed in Two Operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security Forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan.
Rawalpindi - March 06, 2021
Security Forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan. During exchange of fire, 8 terrorists including 3 terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) were killed. These terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including IED attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion. These terrorists were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area. Security Forces recovered huge cache of arms from hideouts.
