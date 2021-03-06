What's new

8 TTP Terrorists Including 3 Commanders Killed in Two Operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security Forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan.
Rawalpindi - March 06, 2021
No PR-46/2021-ISPR

Security Forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan. During exchange of fire, 8 terrorists including 3 terrorist commanders Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) were killed. These terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including IED attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion. These terrorists were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area. Security Forces recovered huge cache of arms from hideouts.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368215911333789705

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368215913464496128
Pictures of some terrorists eliminated

1615044886865.png

1615044911275.png

1615044927550.png



1615044941738.png
 
the issue remains active unless we change the culture . its deep in root of culture of this area need to be cultural war also .
 
