Good to see our armed forces are seriously dealing with these BLA scums. They do need to cut all their finances coming from across the border and from Karachi via Lyari Gangs.



A lot of Baloch gang war miscreants are released from jails by the Sindh government recently and they are currently involved in collecting Bhatta from Karachi markets. Probably PPP released them to use them in creating anarchy situation in Sindh at a later stage.



The establishment needs to break PPP, BLA, and Lyari gang war nexus otherwise get ready for another chaotic event similar to what we saw when Benazir Bhutto was murdered.