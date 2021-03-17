8 killed in 3 separate spa shootings in US

Char said: When Americans kill people, they don’t distinguish between Chinese Japanese and Korean, do not distinguish whether you are from Taiwan or Hong Kong or the mainland. The Americans will not ask your political position before killing. Simply put, this is white supremacy. Click to expand...

To be fair, Europeans and Americans can't tell the difference between you guys at all. LoL. I myself I can't tell as well. same with an Indian/Pakistani/Bangladeshi/Sri Lankan etc. Still can't tell just by looking at them. So we just assume they are from the largest country in that group which in this case will be China for East Asia and some parts of South east Asia and India for South Asia. Since they are quite similar .