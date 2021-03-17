What's new

8 killed in 3 separate spa shootings in US

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

8 killed in 3 separate spa shootings in US - World - DAWN.COM



8 killed in 3 separate spa shootings in US
AFPPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated about 5 hours ago


Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor on March 16 in Woodstock, Ga. — AP

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor on March 16 in Woodstock, Ga. — AP
An officer stands outside Gold Spa after a shooting on March 16 in Atlanta. — AP

An officer stands outside Gold Spa after a shooting on March 16 in Atlanta. — AP


Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday, with a 21-year-old man in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.
The shootings came with many Asian-Americans already on edge following a recent spike in hate crimes against the community, and triggered immediate fears that Asian-run businesses may have been deliberately targeted.
Four of the victims were killed at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia's capital city Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County sheriff's office told the paper the victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, while a Hispanic man was wounded.



The Atlanta police department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two business establishments in northeast Atlanta, identified as the Gold Massage Spa and Aroma Therapy spa.
Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that all four Atlanta victims were Asian women.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported the country's foreign ministry had confirmed that four of the victims were of Korean descent.
Authorities have identified Robert Aaron Long as a suspect in all three shootings.
Based on the pattern of surveillance video from the shooting scenes, Atlanta police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee told AFP: “It is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County's, who is in custody.
“We are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related,” he added.
Long was taken into custody after a “brief pursuit” about 240 kilometres from Atlanta, according to a statement by the Georgia Department of Safety on Facebook.
Describing the scene in northeast Atlanta, the city police department said: “Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds.”
While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, where they found a fourth female victim.
Adriana Mejia, niece of one of the victims, said the family was “devastated” after her uncle was shot and that they were praying for his recovery.
“We never know when we're at the wrong place at the wrong time because this was so all of a sudden,” she said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation, a spokesman told AFP.
'Marginalised minorities'
The shootings come as reports of attacks against Asian-Americans, primarily elders, have spiked in recent months — fueled during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, by talk of the “Chinese virus” by former president Donald Trump and others.
News of the shootings came just hours after the release of a report by the advocacy group, Stop AAPI Hate, suggested a marked increase in hate crimes against Asia-Americans — with women disproportionately affected.
In a tally of incidents reported to the group between March 2020 and February this year, almost 70 per cent of Asian-American survey respondents said they had faced verbal harassment and just over one in 10 said they had experienced physical assault.
While racial motivation can be hard to establish, a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSU San Bernardino also found that reported anti-Asian hate crimes nearly tripled across 16 major US cities including New York and Los Angeles — even as overall hate crime fell seven per cent.
Georgia is home to nearly 500,000 Asian residents, or just over four per cent of its population, according to the Asian American Advocacy Fund.
The Democratic party in Georgia called Tuesday's shooting spree “horrifying”.
“As details continue to emerge, this attack sadly follows the unacceptable pattern of violence against Asian Americans that has skyrocketed throughout this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who is also the state party's chairwoman.
In an address to the nation last Thursday, US President Joe Biden forcefully condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated”.
“It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop,” he said.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

Saw the news a few hours ago and it was really sad, they need to hold these kind of people accountable, but knowing what happens, he will be given a small sentence and known as someone who had a mental illness.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

War is not even started between China and America, and yanks have already started lighting fire in their own backyard.


Chickens are coming home to roost. When whole state, and its controlled media start to demonise a nation, it will have unintended consequences. Power of narrative only works against lesser nations. Its a shame, poor Koreans had to pay for it.

Can anyone imagine, Chinese in their country hunting Americans like this?
 
Team Blue

Team Blue

Taimoor Khan said:
War is not even started between China and America, and yanks have already started lighting fire in their own backyard.


Chickens are coming home to roost. When whole state, and its controlled media start to demonise a nation, it will have unintended consequences. Power of narrative only works against lesser nations. Its a shame, poor Koreans had to pay for it.

Can anyone imagine, Chinese in their country hunting Americans like this?
It's insane. I understood before being in uniform would make me a potential target. But with that I could just change before leaving base. Now it doesn't matter what I wear, some Americans are going to want to kill me because I don't look like them.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Team Blue said:
It's insane. I understood before being in uniform would make me a potential target. But with that I could just change before leaving base. Now it doesn't matter what I wear, some Americans are going to want to kill me because I don't look like them.
Be safe and take extra care.

It all boils down to the American establishment/deep state uncontrollable obsession with China and cold war mentality. These idiots still havent come out from their hallucinations that they are the sole super power. And you have this American minister calming "America is back" , piss off! These people are more dangerous to Americans then they could ever be to China. Today unfortunate event proves it.
 
Char

Char

When Americans kill people, they don’t distinguish between Chinese Japanese and Korean, do not distinguish whether you are from Taiwan or Hong Kong or the mainland. The Americans will not ask your political position before killing. Simply put, this is white supremacy.
 
A

AViet

Goenitz

Goenitz

Mehdi hassan
not exact though
"Every white killer is mentally ill or a lone wolf, and surprisingly every Muslim shooter is a terrorist. It seems like Muslims are immune to mental illness"
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

Char said:
When Americans kill people, they don’t distinguish between Chinese Japanese and Korean, do not distinguish whether you are from Taiwan or Hong Kong or the mainland. The Americans will not ask your political position before killing. Simply put, this is white supremacy.
To be fair, Europeans and Americans can't tell the difference between you guys at all. LoL. I myself I can't tell as well. same with an Indian/Pakistani/Bangladeshi/Sri Lankan etc. Still can't tell just by looking at them. So we just assume they are from the largest country in that group which in this case will be China for East Asia and some parts of South east Asia and India for South Asia. Since they are quite similar .
 
K

KurtisBrian

masterchief_mirza said:
USA is not safe for non-white people.
yes it is.
US murder rate is far lower than murder rates in Africa and South America. Not too much higher than Pakistan and India, which is pretty good considering there are 40+ million African people and 40+ million Hispanic (South American) people in the USA now. I mention these two groups because the regions of Africa and South America have by far the highest homicide rates.

List of countries by intentional homicide rate

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
