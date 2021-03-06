What's new

8 fast moving broad-gauge engines reach Chattogram port from US

8 fast moving broad-gauge engines reach Chattogram port from US

8 fast moving broad-gauge engines land in CTG port from UK
8 fast moving broad-gauge engines land in CTG port from UK

Chattogram March 06, 09:54 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWS

40 new engines to be added in Bangladesh Railway

Eight fast moving broad-gauge engines landed in Chattogram Port from UK on Saturday as the first shipment of the 40 new engines to be added in Bangladesh Railway. The remaining engines will come in 4 separate shipments.

Eight new engines were unloaded on jetty no. 12 around noon today.

Railway sources informed the 40 broad-gauge engines are being collected from UK under the railway’s ‘rolling stalk operation development project.’ All of them are to be unloaded in Chattogram Port.

As the shipments were to start reaching Bangladesh from March, first 8 engines were shipped from UK in January this year, said the BR authority.

According to railway authority, after unloading the engines will be moved primarily to Tongi Railway Station and from there to central locomotive workshop through dummy wheels.

Central Locomotive Factory is used for preservation and heavy maintenance work of meter-gauge and broad-gauge diesel locomotives.

Railway officials are hopeful these engines will move the trains at 130 kilometers per hour speed after the completion of trial run and examinations with real wheels.

Divisional Railway manager Sadekur Rahman said the engines reached through meter-gauge bogeys. From Tongi, broad-gauge wheels to be added and from Dhaka diesel shop the engines will be fit-to-run. Later they will be sent to central locomotive workshop.

Eight fast moving broad-gauge engines landed in Chattogram Port from UK on Saturday as the first shipment of the 40 new engines to be added in Bangladesh Railway. The remaining engines will come in 4 separate shipments.
It is again the same story of importing all the expensive machines while our own production is limited to low-value garments.

This news again made me unhappy.
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The idiot Bangladeshi Journos effed up again and everyone is copying everyone else.

What is qualification to be a journo locally these days. Must be pretty low.

These are broad gauge engines made in the US by Progress Rail. Hai Allah. :mad:

In any case, these are probably the most powerful broad gauge locos to ride our rails so far (3250 Braking HP). These will bring Bangladesh into current US practices such as Microprocessor load control, Double/triple heading features (engine jora lagano), traction/torque control etc. See the Peruvian double-header image below to get the idea.

The news reports are written by idiots and they say "high speed", "fast moving" etc. These are not passenger locos and will mainly be used in freight consists such as tanker trains and other bulk-freight wagon usage.

Bangladesh Railways has ordered 40 EMD GT42ACL broad-gauge locomotives from Progress Rail—the first broad-gauge locomotives the company has supplied to Bangladesh.

Rated at 3,250 braking horsepower and equipped with the EM2000™ microprocessor control and AC traction, the locomotives “will provide significant fuel efficiency advantages, lower emissions, the latest safety features, as well as notable haulage capacity and reliability,” the company said.


EMD GT42AC locomotives operating in Peru.

“Progress Rail, through our historic EMD brand, delivered our first meter-gauge locomotive to Bangladesh Railway in 1953,” said Progress Rail CEO Billy Ainsworth. “Since then, we have supplied more than 150 meter-gauge locomotives directly and through partners to the region. We are honored to be chosen again by the railway to assist in the future growth and development of Bangladesh, this time with an important focus on the broad-gauge rail network.”

“The 40 broad-gauge locomotives will be critical to the growth and improved efficiency of Bangladesh Railway,” Additional Director General Rolling Stock of Bangladesh Railway Md Shamsuzzaman said. “Progress Rail has supplied locomotives to Bangladesh Railways for more than 60 years, and we look forward to working with Progress Rail on the delivery of these 40 state-of-the-art locomotives.”


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8 engines arrive in Bangladesh from US


8 engines arrive in Bangladesh from US
Bangladesh Live News | @banglalivenews | 07 Mar 2021, 12:48 am

#Bangladsh, #USEngine

Own correspondent, Dhaka, 6 March 2021: 7 broad gauge locomotives (engines) of the first shipment of Bangladesh Railway have arrived in Chittagong port from the United States.
The unloading of the train's engine at the port's berth began on Saturday (March 7) morning.

Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Eastern Railway. Borhan Uddin told banglanews that 40 broad gauge locomotives are being brought from the United States. These will come to the port in 5 steps. 7 came in the first step. He said the broad gauge locomotives were being unloaded from the ship with the help of cranes.

According to railway sources, an agreement was signed in January 2019 with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the purchase of 40 broad gauge locomotives of Bangladesh Railway at a cost of Tk 1,123 crore with Progress Rail Locomotive Inc. of the United States.

According to the agreement, the engines are to be delivered within 36 months. Six months after the agreement, six broad gauge engines arrived in the country in the first shipment. The rest will arrive in four steps. These locomotives will be taken to Pahartali Railway in Chittagong from the port.

At present Bangladesh Railway has 94 broad gauge locomotives. Of these, 55 have expired (as of 20 years). These newly arrived engines will be replaced quickly.
 
It is again the same story of importing all the expensive machines while our own production is limited to low-value garments.

This news again made me unhappy.
Importing high-end mechanical products is no recipe for economic development. BD must find out ways to build locomotives and train coaches in the country. It is a shame that BD's only contribution is to stitch low-end textile goods.

It does not make me proud.
 
