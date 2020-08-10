/ Register

  • Monday, August 10, 2020

8 BJP workers resign in 24 hours after targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by terry5, Aug 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM.

  1. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM #1
    terry5

    terry5 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,409
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2014
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,340 / -16
    Country:
    Palestinian Territory, Occupied
    Location:
    Pakistan
    SRINAGAR: A BJP worker was seriously injured in an attack in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Sunday triggering a string of resignations from party workers in the Valley. There have been around eight fresh resignations in the last 24 hours and 17 BJP workers have resigned in the past one month.

    Following the recent killing of BJP worker Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother, in Bandipora of northern Kashmir, a wave of fear has gripped political party workers, especially from the BJP.

    The injured BJP worker, Abdul Hamid Najar of Ompora in Budgam, was in-charge of the BJP’s OBC morcha and had joined the party a few months back. Najar was provided a secured accommodation in a secured migrant camp, but he had moved to his home, despite the security threat. He was attacked in the morning.

    “He has received four bullets and probably damaged his liver as well. We stand by our brave party workers, but those jumping ship and resigning are opportunists and unreliable people,” said Sofi Yousuf, former legislator and vice-president of the BJP in J&K.

    A senior police official said that around 400 party workers have been shifted to secured hotels, government accommodation and cluster secured camps in the past one year. Another official said over 25 party workers have been provided security after the killing of Bari in Bandipora.

    A BJP worker, who resigned on Sunday, wrote in a letter published on social media that he was no longer concerned about the party and sought apology if he has harmed anybody.

    The J&K BJP has written to the central leadership seeking secured apartments for party workers in every district. In a related incident, when some BJP members were shifted to a secured camp in Vessu area of Qazigund in southern Kashmir, the migrants protested, saying that they would be prone to attacks. Later, the BJP men were shifted to another location.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:15 AM #2
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,353
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,799 / -2
    "Muslim" BJP workers in Kashmir are Gaddars and Munaafiks!... They are well identified in the Quran.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:18 AM #3
    terry5

    terry5 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,409
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2014
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,340 / -16
    Country:
    Palestinian Territory, Occupied
    Location:
    Pakistan
    4 BJP leaders in J&K's Budgam resign hours after militants attack party worker

    Four BJP leaders in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the party on Sunday. This comes after militants shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam earlier in the day.

    Militants shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (Image for representation: PTI)    August 9, 2020 UPDATED: August 9, 2020 19:53 IST [​IMG][​IMG]

    Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday, hours after BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora village, was shot at and critically injured by militants in the district.

    Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam.

    On Sunday morning, militants shot at and injured Abdul Hamid Najar in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Najar was shifted to a hospital, an official added.



    BJP leaders killed in past in J&K

    In July, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother shot dead by militants at Bandipora district in North Kashmir. The militants had opened fire indiscriminately on Bari and his family, following which they succumbed to their injuries. 10 policemen were placed under custody following the attack.

    Waseem Bari's family was reportedly under the protection of eight personal security officers but none of them was present at the spot during the militant attack.

    According to reports, soon after Bari's killing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president from Baramulla Marouf Bhat tendered his resignation from the party. "I hereby resign from the BJYM as a member and any post I held as part of it. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for the party," Bhat said in a Facebook post.

    On May 7, 2019 a senior local BJP leader and district vice-president of the party, Gul Mohammad Mir was killed in Anantnag. Shabir Ahmad Bhat, also a district vice-president of the BJP, was killed in Pulwama on August 22, 2018. In 2017, the BJP lost a young local leader Gowhar Bhat from Shopian when he was killed on November 15. "It is a cowardly act done out of frustration by the men, we hope the culprits are taken to task soon," had said Altaf Thakur, local BJP leader in J&K.
     
  4. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM #4
    terry5

    terry5 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,409
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2014
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,340 / -16
    Country:
    Palestinian Territory, Occupied
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Two more panchayat members resign after killing of BJP sarpanch in Kashmir
    On Thursday, unidentified gunmen killed Sajjad Ahmad Khanday who was sarpanch of Vessu village in Qazigund block in Kulgam
    Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:24 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar
    [​IMG]

    Two more panchayat members have resigned from their posts after BJP sarpanch was killed and another injured in south Kashmir.

    One of the sarpanches is from Sopore and another from Kokernag in south Kashmir. Mohammad Ramzan Lone of Dangerpora block was affiliated with the Congress, resigned on Saturday.

    Another sarpanch from Hiller Kokernag, Riyaz Ahmad Dar who was an independent sarpanch announced his resignation on social media.

    On Thursday, unidentified gunmen killed Sajjad Ahmad Khanday who was sarpanch of Vessu village in Qazigund block in Kulgam.



    On Tuesday, another sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah was fired upon by suspected militants near his home at Akhran village of Devsar in Kulgam. He was hit in his neck and his condition is said to be critical.

    Soon after the attack on Shah three BJP workers of Kulgam– Nisar Ahmad Wani, constituency president from Kund, Sabzar Ahmad Paddar, vice-president, Devsar constituency, and BJP activist Ashiq Hussain Palla from Warpora-Kund – announced their dissociation from the party.

    “We have resigned from the BJP. I am an unlettered person and earn my living as a labourer. I had joined BJP a few months back. I thought it is better to focus on my living and feed my family happily without any tension,” said Wani, a baker by profession.

    Last month BJP former district president, Bandipora, Waseem Bari, was killed, along with his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Suhail Basheer, inside his shop. Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members were involved in the killing of Bari and his kin.

    Following the killings, two BJP leaders had resigned from the party including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president from Baramulla, Marouf Bhat.

    Police had received inputs that militants might try to target sarpanches and BDC chairmen ahead of August 5, the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370. Following the inputs, dozens of panchayat members and BDC chairmen were shifted to a safe location. Dozens of panchayat members have been taken to hotels in high-security zones in different places across Kashmir and have been asked not to venture out till August 15.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:34 AM #5
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,740
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,697 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    This is the way forward, every aspect of the hindutva extremist state must be challenged

    Especially the "new" arrivals
     
  6. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM #6
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,401
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +13 / 13,419 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    "Vichy" Kashmir is collapsing.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:41 AM #7
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,741
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,405 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    how can muslims be member of fascist BJP party . did Nazis did not killed JEW whom supported nazis ?
     
  8. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:42 AM #8
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,144
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 13,488 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Now go after the main men in BJP in delhi. Go after their wives kids... leave no one as they want to kill the men and rape the women
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:45 AM #9
    AfrazulMandal

    AfrazulMandal SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,269
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,230 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    There are traitors in every community.
     
  10. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:45 AM #10
    AfrazulMandal

    AfrazulMandal SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,269
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,230 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Like this term - Vichy Kashmir.
     
  11. Aug 10, 2020 at 12:49 AM #11
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,401
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +13 / 13,419 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I presume you're being rhetorical. Well documented instances of people professing to be Jews did assist the Nazis in turning over their kin to the Nazi regime. Likewise, many of the occupied nations in Europe had fully functioning collaborater groups - Vichy French, Croatian Ustashe to name but a couple.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 3, Guests: 5)
  1. Whirling_dervesh ,
  2. rohailmalhi