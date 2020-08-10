8 BJP workers resign in 24 hours after targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A BJP worker was seriously injured in an attack in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Sunday triggering a string of resignations from party workers in the Valley. There have been around eight fresh resignations in the last 24 hours and 17 BJP workers have resigned in the past one month. Following the recent killing of BJP worker Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother, in Bandipora of northern Kashmir, a wave of fear has gripped political party workers, especially from the BJP. The injured BJP worker, Abdul Hamid Najar of Ompora in Budgam, was in-charge of the BJP’s OBC morcha and had joined the party a few months back. Najar was provided a secured accommodation in a secured migrant camp, but he had moved to his home, despite the security threat. He was attacked in the morning. “He has received four bullets and probably damaged his liver as well. We stand by our brave party workers, but those jumping ship and resigning are opportunists and unreliable people,” said Sofi Yousuf, former legislator and vice-president of the BJP in J&K. A senior police official said that around 400 party workers have been shifted to secured hotels, government accommodation and cluster secured camps in the past one year. Another official said over 25 party workers have been provided security after the killing of Bari in Bandipora. A BJP worker, who resigned on Sunday, wrote in a letter published on social media that he was no longer concerned about the party and sought apology if he has harmed anybody. The J&K BJP has written to the central leadership seeking secured apartments for party workers in every district. In a related incident, when some BJP members were shifted to a secured camp in Vessu area of Qazigund in southern Kashmir, the migrants protested, saying that they would be prone to attacks. Later, the BJP men were shifted to another location.