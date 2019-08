$ 8.5 Billion found in Benazir Accounts: Mubashir Luqman

A leader is best known not when he is in opposition, but when he is in power!!! Let’s see what Mujib did when he got the power. He orchestrated a famine (1m folks perished) through rampant corruption and incompetence, imposed dictatorship, killed 40K of his opponents, ensured absolute Indian hegemony over BD etc. And, all in 3 years!!! BD folks killed him and his entire family present, including pregnant daughters-in-law, without the slightest remorse!!! Not a single BD Muslim ever felt any sympathy for him or his family!!! Such was their hatred for him for he had earned every bit of it....

Click to expand...