On 7th August 1947, the plane of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah landed at Mauripur Airport Karachi, welcomed by a large crowd with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad". Mian Atta Rabbani accompanied Quaid e Azam from New Delhi's Palam Airport to Mauripur Airport. He was given a rousing welcome by the people of Karachi. The people in their millions, welcomed their Quaid, the first Governor General of Pakistan. While the people were cheering with excitement and joy, Quaid remained calm, serious and sober. He gave no sign of his feelings, though, he too must have been delighted, at the tremendous joy, which the crowd was expressing on his arrival. Those were the first few days in the life of the young nation and the people were naturally, over-joyed. But their Quaid, who made independence possible, looked very calm, serious and even stern from appearance. He never revealed his feelings. He always kept his feelings to himself. From the Airport, Quaid e Azam drove to the Governor General House.