What's new

79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ - April 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,388
5
6,566
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
COAS vows to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

April 12, 2022
7411636881649768443.jpg


Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances
He was chairing 79th Formation Commanders' Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.
Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.
General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges.
Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.
The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.
National Security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.
The forum expressed complete confidence in leadership's well considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513864956147556357



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513865032299339779




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513866309808885766





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513863956800094208





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513866808251629577
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
244th Corps Commanders Conference was held at GHQ today - PTV News .
Replies
1
Views
405
Signalian
Signalian
Pakistan Ka Beta
Two days long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ - ISPR
Replies
0
Views
336
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
ghazi52
Pakistan Armed forces Calendar 2022
Replies
2
Views
735
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
6K
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender
HAIDER
High-level army huddle briefed on recent incidents in Balochistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom