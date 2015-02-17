What's new

Jyotish

Jyotish

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 8, 2018
4,644
-1
4,028
Country
Suriname
Location
Netherlands
798 pilots quit IAF in 10 years, 289 of them got NOC to fly private airlines | RTI

Ashok Kumar Upadhyay

August 18, 2020

In the last 10 years, 798 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resigned and of them 289 pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This was revealed by the IAF in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by India Today.

The two worst years were 2016 and 2017, when 100 and 114 pilots respectively quit the IAF. In 2015, 37 pilots had quit before superannuation. This was the lowest number for pilots leaving the IAF in a year over the last decade.

On an average, 80 pilots have quitting the IAF every year. The information assumes significance in the view that the IAF is facing an acute shortage of pilots.



On February 1, 2018, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the IAF had 3,855 pilots against a sanctioned strength of 4,231. The force was facing a shortfall of 376 pilots in February 2018. This reflects badly on the preparedness of the IAF.

How many of those who quit before retirement have joined private airlines?

In response to this question the Directorate of Personnel Services, Air Head Quarters said, "Details regarding officers who have joined private airline cannot be provided as no such data is maintained. This Public Authority grants NOC to join private airlines."

The Directorate of Personnel Services shared the records held for the NOC issued to ex-IAF pilots.



This clearly shows that a total of 289 pilots, who quit, were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This means that more than one-third of the Air Force pilots who left in the past one decade are now possibly flying commercial flights.

According to news reports, a middle-rung IAF pilot earns around Rs 2 lakh a month. But when he joins a private airline this could go up by four times. Most IAF pilots quit service after completing 20 years of service, which entitles them to pension.



Has the Indian Air Force evolved or is working on any policy to stop their pilots from quitting and joining private airlines. If yes, what is that?

In response to this query, the IAF replied that no such plans or policies existed or were being contemplated.

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...o-fly-private-airlines-rti-1712542-2020-08-18
 
ayodhyapati

ayodhyapati

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
464
-4
124
Country
India
Location
India
Jyotish said:
798 pilots quit IAF in 10 years, 289 of them got NOC to fly private airlines | RTI

Ashok Kumar Upadhyay

August 18, 2020

In the last 10 years, 798 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resigned and of them 289 pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This was revealed by the IAF in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by India Today.

The two worst years were 2016 and 2017, when 100 and 114 pilots respectively quit the IAF. In 2015, 37 pilots had quit before superannuation. This was the lowest number for pilots leaving the IAF in a year over the last decade.

On an average, 80 pilots have quitting the IAF every year. The information assumes significance in the view that the IAF is facing an acute shortage of pilots.



On February 1, 2018, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the IAF had 3,855 pilots against a sanctioned strength of 4,231. The force was facing a shortfall of 376 pilots in February 2018. This reflects badly on the preparedness of the IAF.

How many of those who quit before retirement have joined private airlines?

In response to this question the Directorate of Personnel Services, Air Head Quarters said, "Details regarding officers who have joined private airline cannot be provided as no such data is maintained. This Public Authority grants NOC to join private airlines."

The Directorate of Personnel Services shared the records held for the NOC issued to ex-IAF pilots.



This clearly shows that a total of 289 pilots, who quit, were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This means that more than one-third of the Air Force pilots who left in the past one decade are now possibly flying commercial flights.

According to news reports, a middle-rung IAF pilot earns around Rs 2 lakh a month. But when he joins a private airline this could go up by four times. Most IAF pilots quit service after completing 20 years of service, which entitles them to pension.



Has the Indian Air Force evolved or is working on any policy to stop their pilots from quitting and joining private airlines. If yes, what is that?

In response to this query, the IAF replied that no such plans or policies existed or were being contemplated.

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...o-fly-private-airlines-rti-1712542-2020-08-18

airforce pilots have very few years of flying time .
 
Hindustani78

Hindustani78

BANNED
Apr 8, 2014
40,001
-36
12,785
Country
India
Location
India
Seems Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - Transport Aircraft - Chambal is Operational in Indian Armed Forces !!!
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,280
338
66,913
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Common enough in places with growing airline industry - the USAF has tried to remedy it by tapping into the Air National Guard but that too has been insufficient.

At the end, difficult to convince someone whose education has been paid for at state expense that they should stay in a lower paying higher risk job versus earn three times as much and get to potentially visit multiple countries.
 
A

Al-Ansar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
822
-2
1,473
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Stop offering NOCs, plain and simple. RS 2 lakh/per month for a serving pilot is not bad at all so it is not like he/she will be living in poverty.
 
ayodhyapati

ayodhyapati

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
464
-4
124
Country
India
Location
India
Sage said:
If so why do they join the force at first place ?
Click to expand...
airforce offers prestigious employment with benefits , there are opportunities after retirement , govt jobs are available on priority for retired officers .
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,266
97
16,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the last 10 years, 798 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resigned and of them 289 pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This was revealed by the IAF in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by India Today.

n the last 10 years, 798 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resigned and of them 289 pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This was revealed by the IAF in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by India Today.

The two worst years were 2016 and 2017, when 100 and 114 pilots respectively quit the IAF. In 2015, 37 pilots had quit before superannuation. This was the lowest number for pilots leaving the IAF in a year over the last decade.

On an average, 80 pilots have quitting the IAF every year. The information assumes significance in the view that the IAF is facing an acute shortage of pilots.

1598110129280.png







This clearly shows that a total of 289 pilots, who quit, were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This means that more than one-third of the Air Force pilots who left in the past one decade are now possibly flying commercial flights.

advertisement
According to news reports, a middle-rung IAF pilot earns around Rs 2 lakh a month. But when he joins a private airline this could go up by four times. Most IAF pilots quit service after completing 20 years of service, which entitles them to pension.




Has the Indian Air Force evolved or is working on any policy to stop their pilots from quitting and joining private airlines. If yes, what is that?

In response to this query, the IAF replied that no such plans or policies existed or were being contemplated.




On February 1, 2018, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the IAF had 3,855 pilots against a sanctioned strength of 4,231. The force was facing a shortfall of 376 pilots in February 2018. This reflects badly on the preparedness of the IAF.

How many of those who quit before retirement have joined private airlines?

In response to this question the Directorate of Personnel Services, Air Head Quarters said, "Details regarding officers who have joined private airline cannot be provided as no such data is maintained. This Public Authority grants NOC to join private airlines."

The Directorate of Personnel Services shared the records held for the NOC issued to ex-IAF pilots.

www.indiatoday.in

798 pilots quit IAF in 10 years, 289 of them got NOC to fly private airlines | RTI

In the last 10 years, 798 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have resigned and of them 289 pilots were given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines. This was revealed by the IAF in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by India Today.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Sage

Sage

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
2,134
1
2,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
ayodhyapati said:
airforce offers prestigious employment with benefits , there are opportunities after retirement , govt jobs are available on priority for retired officers .
Click to expand...
So they quit 'desh ki sureksha' prematurely to seek another government job available on priority ?
 
ayodhyapati

ayodhyapati

BANNED
Jul 28, 2020
464
-4
124
Country
India
Location
India
Sage said:
So they quit 'desh ki sureksha' prematurely to seek another government job available on priority ?
Click to expand...
there are crores of indians who are ready for the desh ki suraksha , there is no shortage of patriots who are ready to defend country from enemies .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

