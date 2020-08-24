GHALIB said: he is right , these fake degree holders have brought bad name to pak airlines . Click to expand...

there was a issue of acsess to exam server on CAA computers . every 6 months pilots have to give exams from thier tablets . most of the pilots give exam in 45 minutes and take thier next flight . its like countinue examing for license renew normal shedule work . this idiot claimed in parlement pilots have fake licenses because they give exam and fly same dates or they have have acsess to CAA computer after office hours thats why licenses are fake . he put all of our pilots in mess . simply he is pure idiot knows nothing . now after all this BS inquiry find no iregulations in licensing processes . but damage is done EU banned PIA for 6 months until inquairy done and results come out . this idiot thinks pilot license is like car driving license ,