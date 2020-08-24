What's new

760 PIA staffers sacked over fake degrees: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

760 PIA staffers sacked over fake degrees: minister
ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday revealed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has sacked as many as 760 of its staffers, including 17 pilots, for holding dubious or fake degrees.

Speaking to reporters in Taxila, the minister said that licences of the pilots holding fake degrees were also revoked.

The process to terminate the employment of PIA staff charged with possessing fake degrees was initiated last year when the national flag-carrier had fired some 467 of more than 700 staff members who had possibly submitted fake academic documents during their inductions.

The airline had at the time also refused to accommodate the instructions from the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation to show leniency and hand down less severe punishments to the staff.

he is right , these fake degree holders have brought bad name to pak airlines .
there was a issue of acsess to exam server on CAA computers . every 6 months pilots have to give exams from thier tablets . most of the pilots give exam in 45 minutes and take thier next flight . its like countinue examing for license renew normal shedule work . this idiot claimed in parlement pilots have fake licenses because they give exam and fly same dates or they have have acsess to CAA computer after office hours thats why licenses are fake . he put all of our pilots in mess . simply he is pure idiot knows nothing . now after all this BS inquiry find no iregulations in licensing processes . but damage is done EU banned PIA for 6 months until inquairy done and results come out . this idiot thinks pilot license is like car driving license ,
 
there was a issue of acsess to exam server on CAA computers . every 6 months pilots have to give exams from thier tablets . most of the pilots give exam in 45 minutes and take thier next flight . its like countinue examing for license renew normal shedule work . this idiot claimed in parlement pilots have fake licenses because they give exam and fly same dates or they have have acsess to CAA computer after office hours thats why licenses are fake . he put all of our pilots in mess . simply he is pure idiot knows nothing . now after all this BS inquiry find no iregulations in licensing processes . but damage is done EU banned PIA for 6 months until inquairy done and results come out . this idiot thinks pilot license is like car driving license ,
i see
thanks for the infomation ,
earliar i thought all pilots have fake pilot course degree .
 
i see
thanks for the infomation ,
earliar i thought all pilots have fake pilot course degree .
anyone can be a pilot if he/she pass medical test and english language course . education is something else . in use uneducated flying planes and have licenses too . this minister is worse . it was political game after all . you me anyone can got license to fly aircraft if we pass engligh test and medical test and psychological tests sir .
 

